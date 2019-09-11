ADCOLOR Announces Winners At The 13th Annual ADCOLOR Awards In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During the annual celebration of those working to champion diversity and inclusion across the advertising, marketing, PR, media and entertainment industries, ADCOLOR recognized exceptional leaders at the 13th annual ADCOLOR Awards ceremony. The event, hosted by NYTimes best-selling author, speaker and podcast host Luvvie Ajayi, honored producer, actress, and director of UnbeliEVAble Entertainment Eva Longoria, among many others. Additional attendees included presenters such as "Styling Hollywood" star Adair Curtis, author and musician Derek "Fonzworth Bentley" Watkins, and entrepreneur Tai Beauchamp, along with ADCOLOR Founder & President Tiffany R. Warren.

The ADCOLOR Award Nominees and Honorees are carefully selected from a large population of diverse influencers across the creative industries. The finalists are chosen by the individual's representation of ADCOLOR's motto, "Rise Up and Reach Back" and ways they took a stand in line with this year's conference and awards theme. Those honored not only excel in their own careers, but also give back to the community and support their peers. Their goal is to create a network of diverse professionals to encourage and celebrate one another.

Please see the below list of this year's honorees and winners:

BEACON AWARD

Actor, director, producer and activist, Eva Longoria was recognized with the 2019 Beacon Award presented by ADWEEK, the leading resource for the brand marketing and advertising community. "There is no better honoree to set the tone of Adweek's inaugural Beacon Award than Eva Longoria," said Lisa Granatstein, Editor, SVP, Programming, Adweek. "From her formidable seven-year-old Eva Longoria Foundation that empowers Latinas via STEM education and entrepreneurship to her leadership role calling for diversity in Hollywood, Eva's remarkable accomplishments are both authentic and action-oriented." The inaugural Beacon Award honors talent who uses their celebrity as a catalyst to change the status quo in the quest for diversity and inclusion. In May, ADCOLOR and Adweek partnered on the first Champion awards and celebration recognizing the fearless leaders and rising stars in marketing and media who embody ADCOLOR's call to "Rise Up. Reach Back."

HONOREE: Eva Longoria, Actress, Producer, Director at UnbeliEVAble Entertainment

CATALYST AWARD

The ADCOLOR Catalyst Award is presented to an individual (or organization) of note who uses his or her platform to serve as the voice of a cause or community. Their provocative courage, professional brilliance and selfless community outreach have sparked change and propelled progress within their respective industries and the world.

HONOREE: Gold House

HONOREE: AdFellows, a program of Verizon

HONOREE: The Curly Girl Collective

ADVOCATE AWARD

The ADCOLOR Advocate Award is presented to an LGBT advertising, marketing or media professional who increases awareness of LGBT causes within and outside of the creative industries.

HONOREE: Emil Wilbekin, Chief Content Officer at Afropunk and Founder at Native Son

LEGEND AWARD

The ADCOLOR Legend Award is presented to a trailblazer who isn't afraid to be different and who showed brilliance in his/her actions, a singular leader in their industry.

HONOREE: Helen Lin, Chief Digital Officer at Publicis Media

HONOREE: Steve Pamon, Chief Operating Officer and President at Parkwood Entertainment

HONOREE: Ted Chung, Founder and Chairman at Cashmere Agency

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to inductees into the AAF Advertising Hall of Achievement or individuals who are seasoned industry veterans who pushed the boundaries and created positive change, setting the stage for generations to come to take the opportunities made by these icons, even further.

HONOREE: Sheldon Levy, Former SVP, Deputy/Associate Head of Production at Saatchi & Saatchi (presented in memoriam)

HONOREE: Hector Orcí, Founder and Chairman at Orcí Advertising

ADCOLOR | ONE CLUB CREATIVE AWARD

The One Club | ADCOLOR Creative Award recipients are creative professionals of multicultural background who have demonstrated noteworthy talent and achievement within the media, creative, digital and traditional advertising disciplines.

HONOREE: Brandon Rochon, Managing Chief Creative Officer at Kastner and Founder & Chief Creative Officer at snkr INC

HONOREE: Robert Wong, Vice President, Google and Co-Founder, Creative Lab Google at Google

THE AD OF THE YEAR AWARD

The Ad of the Year is a campaign or single execution that is truly brilliant. That pushes boundaries, promotes conversation and highlights the lives of multicultural, LGBT and/or other under-represented Americans in the mass media.

WINNER: Wieden + Kennedy / Nike / "Dream Crazy"

ADCOLOR IN TECH

The ADCOLOR in Tech Award recipient is a champion of diversity & inclusion in the tech industries, who has pushed the boundaries and created positive change, setting the stage for other generations to take the opportunities made by this change agent, even further.

WINNER: Danielle Lee, Global Vice President Partner Solutions, Spotify

CHANGE AGENT AWARD

A Change Agent is the individual within a company who is using his/her talents and position to enhance the corporate culture and create a more inclusive environment – calling attention to the talents of all types of people. This can be part of or beyond the scope of that persons' primary role.

WINNER: Vincent Pierson, Diversity Client Partner, Bloomberg

INNOVATOR AWARD

An Innovator is an employee who embodies progress and imagination. He/she stands out among peers as an inclusion game changer and brilliant pioneer in their role, creating breakthrough developments and/or improvements, whether tangible or intangible.

WINNER: Antionette D. Carroll, Founder, President, and CEO, Creative Reaction Lab

ROCKSTAR AWARD

A Rockstar is someone who, whether through their primary role or extracurricular activities, shows brilliance as a leader and visionary in the industry. He/she has a positive track record and the potential to accomplish so much more. Falling in between the Rising Star and the Legend, this individual is creating his or her own path and encouraging others to shine.

WINNER: Dhane Scotti, Integrated Market Lead, Pixel, Google

RISING STAR AWARD

A Rising Star is an up-and-coming young gun with less than seven years of experience. He/she stands out among his/her peers as someone who is brilliant, whose personality shines and whose differences only make him/her and those around them stronger as they move forward in their career.

WINNER: Mariano Pintor, Account Supervisor, McCann NY

MOST VALUABLE PARTNERSHIP AWARD

The Most Valuable Partners (MVP) are two people/companies that work together to provide exceptional and highly effective diversity solutions within their organizations and industries. They may be an agency, marketer, media company or diverse supplier with NMSDC or WBENC certification that teams up for a short or long-term project that furthers diversity and inclusion.

WINNER: Google & UN Women, "Courage To Question"

About ADCOLOR®

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org.

About Adweek

Adweek is the leading source of news and insights serving the brand marketing ecosystem. First published in 1979, Adweek's award-winning coverage reaches an engaged audience of more than six million professionals across platforms including print, digital, events, podcasts, newsletters, social media and mobile apps. As a touchstone of the advertising and marketing community, Adweek is an unparalleled resource for leaders across multiple industries who rely on its content to help them do their job better.

