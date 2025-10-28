ADCOLOR Reveals All-Star Lineup of Speakers, Honorees, and Performers for ADCOLOR 2025

Presented by Amazon, Disney and Meta Conference hosted by Rachel Lindsay, Awards hosted by Mariana Atencio

Speakers for the Orlando conference include Mara Brock Akil, Carla Banks-Waddles, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Michelle Ghee and more

Honorees for ADCOLOR Awards include KAYTRANADA, Richelieu Dennis, Ryan Ford, Carmen Smith, T.D. Jakes, Mark Clennon, George Felix and more

Special performances by DJ Jazzy Jeff and George 2.0.

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR , the premier organization dedicated to championing community and inclusion in the creative industries, today announced key details for its highly anticipated ADCOLOR 2025 event, taking place November 11–14, 2025 at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Presented by Amazon, Disney and Meta, the four-day event unites leaders and innovators across industries under the theme 'CTRL + ALT + LIFT,' which calls on the community to reclaim their narratives, explore new ways forward, and lift one another toward lasting impact.

"This year, we're taking the reins," said Tiffany R. Warren, Founder and President of ADCOLOR. "CTRL + ALT + LIFT is a creative command, a call to rewrite the narrative, reimagine what progress looks like, and rise together through the power of community. ADCOLOR 2025 is about reflection, reconnection, and revival. It's a moment to remember our purpose, reaffirm our collective power and lift one another higher!"

The conference, hosted by Rachel Lindsay - attorney, media personality, and host of the Higher Learning and Morally Corrupt podcasts - kicks off Tuesday, November 11, with a Welcome Reception powered by Amazon featuring DJ Jazzy Jeff. Programming continues Wednesday with mainstage sessions spotlighting today's most influential voices in entertainment, business, and culture. Notable guests include "Bel-Air" showrunner Carla Banks-Waddles, joined by series stars Adrian Holmes and Cassandra Freeman for an NBCUniversal panel celebrating the show's fourth and final season.

The speaker lineup also features award-winning writer and producer Mara Brock Akil; recording artist, author, and globally renowned disability advocate Lachi; T.D. Jakes, global faith leader, author, and entrepreneur; Tiffany R. Warren, Founder & President of ADCOLOR; Michelle Ghee, Chief Content Officer of Essence Ventures and CEO of Expectant Media; and Monique Rodriguez, Melvin Rodriguez, and Omar Goff, Co-Founders and President of Mielle.

In addition to featured speakers, attendees can look forward to panels and fireside chats with leaders from TikTok, Spotify, SiriusXM Media, Yahoo, and more, along with networking events, creative activations, and community programming from Entrepreneurs at ADCOLOR, Pride at ADCOLOR, SWANA for ADCOLOR, and Black at ADCOLOR, reflecting the organization's ongoing commitment to inclusion and belonging.

ADCOLOR 2025 concludes on Friday, November 14, with the 19th Annual ADCOLOR Awards, hosted by Mariana Atencio, global speaker, author & journalist. The ceremony will celebrate individuals and organizations who have made outstanding contributions to progress and embody ADCOLOR's mission to "Rise Up, Reach Back."

Among this year's honorees:

Richelieu Dennis , Executive Chairman at Sundial Group of Companies — ADCOLOR | ADWEEK Beacon Honoree , recognized for visionary leadership and a lasting commitment to progress in business and culture.

, Executive Chairman at Sundial Group of Companies — , recognized for visionary leadership and a lasting commitment to progress in business and culture. Ryan Ford , Co-Founder & President— ADCOLOR in Music Honoree | Executive , honored for advancing diversity and inclusion across the music industry through innovation and mentorship.

, Co-Founder & President— , honored for advancing diversity and inclusion across the music industry through innovation and mentorship. KAYTRANADA , GRAMMY® Award-winning producer and DJ — ADCOLOR in Music Honoree | Artist , celebrated for redefining modern sound and representation in global music.

, GRAMMY® Award-winning producer and DJ — , celebrated for redefining modern sound and representation in global music. Carmen Smith , SVP, Creative Development - Product, Content & Inclusive Strategies, Disney Experiences, Walt Disney Imagineering, and Disney Consumer Products at Walt Disney Imagineering — Lifetime Achievement Honoree , recognized for pioneering inclusive storytelling that has inspired generations of creatives.

, SVP, Creative Development - Product, Content & Inclusive Strategies, Disney Experiences, Walt Disney Imagineering, and Disney Consumer Products at Walt Disney Imagineering — , recognized for pioneering inclusive storytelling that has inspired generations of creatives. Chairman T.D. Jakes , Chairman at T.D. Jakes Group — Lifetime Achievement Honoree , honored for his transformative leadership as a visionary storyteller and media pioneer whose work has reshaped how faith, culture, and entrepreneurship intersect in the modern era.

, Chairman at T.D. Jakes Group — , honored for his transformative leadership as a visionary storyteller and media pioneer whose work has reshaped how faith, culture, and entrepreneurship intersect in the modern era. Dani Monroe , President at Center Focus International, Inc.; Founder at Martha's Vineyard Summit — Lifetime Achievement Honoree , recognized for transforming leadership pipelines and expanding opportunity across industries.

, President at Center Focus International, Inc.; Founder at Martha's Vineyard Summit — , recognized for transforming leadership pipelines and expanding opportunity across industries. Mark Clennon, Artist at Studio Mark Clennon — ADCOLOR Catalyst Honoree, recognized for using one's platform to serve as the voice of a cause and community, educating and inspiring current and future generations across advertising, marketing, media, PR, and entertainment.

A complete list of this year's ADCOLOR Honorees is available at adcolor.org/awards .

The Most Valuable Partnership (MVP) recognition will go to P&G x Mielle, honoring their shared commitment to amplifying authentic representation in beauty and culture. Other honorees across ADCOLOR's competitive and non-competitive categories represent organizations including Chili's Grill & Bar, NBA, SiriusXM, TikTok, and Yahoo.

"This year's honorees remind us that progress is powered by purpose," said Ana Leen, VP of Partnerships at ADCOLOR. "Their stories reflect the creativity, conviction, and collaboration that continue to move our industries forward."

In addition to its prestigious accolades, the ADCOLOR Awards will feature a dynamic evening of celebration and recognition, followed by the ADCOLOR Awards After Party with music by George 2.0.

For additional updates on ADCOLOR 2025, please follow ADCOLOR on Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn . Virtual tickets are still available for sale, offering on-demand access to all conference panels starting on December 1. For more information, visit ADCOLOR's virtual registration page and www.adcolor.org .

ABOUT ADCOLOR

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion inclusion and build community in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org .

ADCOLOR 2025 Partners

Amazon, Disney, Meta, Adweek, Apple, Droga5, Procter & Gamble, NBCUniversal, Pinterest, Spotify, Sony Music Group, Wieden+Kennedy, Anomaly, HP, JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft Advertising, Omnicom, Publicis Groupe, SiriusXM Media, TikTok, Deutsch, IPG | FCB, STAMP Event Co., Netflix, Airbnb, American Express, Basis Technologies, Havas, Johannes Leonardo, Ghetto Film School | Manhattan Neighborhood Network, McCann Worldgroup, Need Pastel, Nextdoor, Tabernacle, The Trade Desk, UTA, Yahoo, Cardinal Change, MSL, The Advertising Club of NY, The People + Culture Method

ADCOLOR Vendor Partners

5WPR, DRKR PXLS Creative, Adrianne Lipscomb Graphic Design, Bravely, Debut Capital, dirty sugar, EGM Security Management, Mark Clennon Photography, Isa Beltre-Plush Merchandising Consultants, Squeaky, STAMP Event Co, the STUDIO NYC, Wendy Shanker.

SOURCE ADCOLOR