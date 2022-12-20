AdCombo Departments Test Implemented DALL-E 2 and Midjourney to Reach a Higher Performance

Creative and Marketing Departments of AdCombo have executed artificial image generators, DALL-E 2 and Midjourney, on a test basis to improve and optimize the image-designing process for creative materials and campaigns.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first results show that the generators have cut the time of creating visuals, increased the volume of images and diversify the scenes.

generated by DALL-E on a query made up of the article title

The designers in the creative department of AdCombo have increased productivity as they do not have to create some visuals themselves, which takes time, and can quickly generate a visual for creative materials and adjust it if necessary. Thus, the volume of images generated both with DALL-E 2 and Midjourney in addition to those created manually has increased as a result of extra time available. Due to the larger base and the faster way of combining the data, the image scenes have become more varied and faster to generate.

The limited possibilities of available media asset libraries require more searching time to find the needed files and restrict their number. Thus, the artificial image generators bring new opportunities for creativity. AdСombo Creative department will continue testing DALL-E 2 and Midjourney along with sharing efficient request combinations for the generators with AdCombo affiliates.

AdCombo Marketing department uses artificial image generators to easily create a keyword-based image for an ad campaign. Previously, the Marketing department started using DALL-E 2, and now, they're experimenting with Midjourney. AdCombo marketers are still working with designers. The marketers noticed that the conversion rates of the ad campaigns with AI-generated images had risen by 10% and almost reached the performance of the campaigns with the images created by AdCombo designers.

It takes more time to work with designers from the moment the task is set to the moment the image is ready, including corrections, than it does to generate images using artificial intelligence alone. Hence, AdCombo marketers can sometimes spend less time preparing for the launch of a campaign. Images generated by AI don't always meet requirements yet promotes either a promptly refining of the idea or editing the received image. All this shortens the time needed to complete the phase of creating an image for an advertising campaign.

Furthermore, some AdCombo affiliates use DALL-E 2 and Midjourney to produce banners and images for advertising campaigns. The affiliates find the quality non-ideal, though not terrible, saying that the AI images help attract attention to campaigns. Moreover, the images by AI slightly increased conversion rates and reduced designer costs.

AdCombo is an international CPA network that enables 130,000+ affiliates around the globe to grow their income on the Internet with favorable conditions, premium offers and in-house multifunctional platform.

