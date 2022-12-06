AdCombo Hosted One of the Parties of Affiliate World Asia 2022 in Bangkok

On November 30, AdCombo, together with Pin-up Partners, organized and held a private party after the first day of the Affiliate World Asia conference. The party was one of the highlights of the Conference and affiliate niche this year, as guests commented.

BANGKOK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The party started at 8:00 PM (UTC +7) at the Levels Club. Guests included affiliates of AdCombo and Pin-up Partners, managers, AWA visitors, and others who could get a free ticket after registering.

The guests communicated with like-minded people, discussed the latest news and trends of the affiliate marketing industry, and possible collaborations. They also got in contact with other marketers and just had a great time after the first full day of the Affiliate World Asia conference.

AdCombo

AdCombo managers had an opportunity to see their affiliates in person, talk offline about current issues.

Catering, dancing, music, drinks, bright lights provided the guests with a chance to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of Bangkok nightlife and relax before the second day of the Affiliate World Asia conference.

AdCombo is a regular exhibitor of the Affiliate World conferences. During 2022, AdCombo has attended 3 Affiliate World conferences: AW Dubai, AW Barcelona and AW Bangkok. Affiliate World is one of the largest and most significant events in the affiliate marketing industry. It's a great place for networking, establishing business relationships, keeping abreast of the latest trends in the niche and enhancing business opportunities. AdCombo is an international network whose affiliates and partners reside all over the globe. Large conferences worldwide are a perfect place to meet present associates and make new ones.

What's more, AdCombo already has experience in organizing parties tied to the Affiliate World Asia. In 2018, it arranged a Space Invasion Party , and in 2019 AdCombo co-hosted a Wicked Affiliate Wonderland Party with Propeller Ads at Insanity Nightclub. According to guests' reviews, comments and posts, all the parties by AdCombo and its partners were very impressive and made visiting Affiliate World Asia more enjoyable, memorable and even effective due to extra networking.

AdCombo is a global CPA Network that helps its 130 000+ affiliates grow their incomes on the Internet with the most favorable conditions in the niche, in-house platform and 9-year expertise in marketing.

