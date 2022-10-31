Adcomm MDU Named DIRECTV MDU Dealer of the Year

NAVARRE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adcomm MDU has been selected by DIRECTV as its MDU Dealer of the Year.

"We are proud to be recognized by DIRECTV. It's a great honor to be selected as MDU Dealer of the Year and a credit to the great team we have from top to bottom," said Jason Cohen, CEO of Adcomm MDU.

The competition in the MDU channel is fierce, as the multichannel business evolves with competitors from Streaming, Cable, and IPTV providers; AMDU has become one of the highest rated providers for customer service in the industry.

In 2020, the company developed innovative new technology that enabled them to deliver DIRECTV services on the same Fiber cable system used to deliver high speed internet without costly rewiring or service interruptions due to clashing networks.

The technology helped Adcomm MDU separate itself from the competition by delivering DIRECTV services in partnership with many ISP or telco providers nationwide. This bundled approach allowed the company to expand services to large private home communities, as well as high-rise, garden style apartments and form strategic alliances with key ISPs.

The technology withstood the test through Hurricane Ian and TV services came back up when electricity was resorted even while Internet services remained down in many areas throughout Southwest Florida.

The networks are built to last and allow for expanded future services such as streaming, smart home technology, and stackable services onto the network.

Adcomm MDU provides white-glove specialized customer service that helps managers and HOA boards select the right solution for their property that allows residents to enjoy DIRECTV service in their homes, where they work, and on the go through streaming technology now available from DIRECTV.

DIRECTV is simply the best, with more HD channels and sports content than any other provider. DIRECTV revolutionized the television industry and has been a leader in industry for nearly three decades. DIRECTV has continued to stay ahead of the trends and needs as the consumers' needs have evolved.

About Adcomm MDU Services, LLC: Adcomm MDU is a nationwide service provider of TV, Hi-Speed Internet, and Smart technology for MDU Communities. Adcomm MDU is headquartered in Navarre, FL with sales and tech centers located nationwide. Adcomm MDU currently services over 850 communities with over 125,000 residents providing TV and Hi-Speed Internet services. For more information on Adcomm MDU please contact [email protected].

SOURCE Adcomm MDU Services, LLC