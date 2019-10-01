Adcraft Labels Wins Four Years Running at PIASC Awards

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year in a row, Adcraft Labels top honors at the Print Excellence awards. The event, sponsored by the Printing Industries Association, Inc. of Southern California (PIASC), is now in its 15th year. The competition recognizes the best work produced by label, printing, and packaging companies throughout Southern California.

The Special Innovation Award, pictured here, is one of three Best of Category awards won by Adcraft Labels at the 2019 Print Excellence Awards competition. For the first time in the event’s history, one label entry earned three different Best of Category awards. The one label was created with Adcraft’s proprietary 3-D printing technology, the next generation of lenticular printing. The process allows images and colors to shift, show depth, and create optical movement on the labels.

"It's a real privilege to work side by side with an award-winning team. Each person at our company plays an important role in creating these stunning labels for our clients," said Ken Collins, Vice President, Sales and Marketing for Adcraft Labels. "Our goal is to help our clients build their brand through innovation, creativity, and outstanding quality. These awards are evidence that our team's doing just that."

For the first time in the event's history, one label entry earned three different Best of Category awards. The Evlution Nutrition Pre-Workout ENGN® label took first place in the Special Innovation-Printing category. This was due to Adcraft's proprietary technology, the next generation of lenticular printing. The process allows images and colors to shift, show depth, and create optical movement on the labels. This 3-D, optical depth, pressure-sensitive label solution encourages consumers to reach out, pick up, and interact with products on the shelves.

The label also won Best of Category in the Labels and Wraps-Rolled Products/Pressure Sensitive category. The 3-D patented technology allows brand owners to create a lenticular type label that, unlike rigid, thick lenticular lenses, can be high-speed machine applied.

Due to the high quality of printing needed to produce the 3-D image and color-shifting labels, the judges also awarded Adcraft Labels the Best of Category award for Flexographic Printing. The judges said the label was a well-executed, technically challenging, and a "one of a kind" piece.

"We're happy to see that our investment in R&D, bringing new technology to the market, has paid off," said Keith Mottram, President and CEO of Adcraft Labels.

In addition to the three Best of Category awards, Adcraft also took home eight Awards of Excellence and seven Certificates of Merit, making them the highest awarded label manufacturer participating in the event.

Adcraft Labels, a recognized leader in the label and flexible packaging industry, is a winner of numerous awards for innovation, craftsmanship, and stunning designs. With their digital-hybrid press and proprietary JetFlex Technology™ workflow, Adcraft has removed all barriers to creating beautifully embellished, award-winning labels.

SOURCE Adcraft Labels

Related Links

https://adcraftlabels.com

