PARIS, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdCreative.ai, the leading AI platform for advertisers, announces the groundbreaking launch of the world's first AI-powered product-to-product video generation model. Built with AdLLM at its core, the first large language model created exclusively for advertising, this tool is set to transform how businesses create high-impact, conversion-optimized video content.

AdCreative.ai Unveils World’s First Product Videoshoot AI Model

From Static Images to Engaging Product Videos

The Product VideoShoot AI Model redefines video creation by converting static product photos into professional-grade videoshoots designed to maximize engagement and conversions. This cutting-edge technology combines contextual understanding with advertising insights to deliver tailored video content perfectly timed for seasonal promotions and campaigns.

Key Features

Contextual Understanding: The AI analyzes static product photos and user prompts to create conversion-optimized videos aligned with specific objectives.

Behavioral and Emotional Insights: Using first-party data from 3 million advertisers across 194 countries, the AI predicts audience responses to produce videos that drive engagement and sales.

Brand Compliance: Videos adhere to brand guidelines, ensuring consistent visuals, tone, and color schemes while meeting global regulatory standards.

Respect for Brand Identity: The AI preserves each brand's tone and visual identity, producing content that reflects its messaging and aesthetic.

AdLLM Integration: Powered by AdLLM, trained on over 840 million high-conversion ads, the model delivers unmatched accuracy in generating videos that convert.

Technical Excellence: Produces 16-second 1080p HD videos with customizable styles and professional effects like cinematic zoom and motion control.

Availability and Access

The Product VideoShoots feature is currently available to Pro and Enterprise customers during its beta phase, with plans for broader rollout. Press and content creators can explore this innovation via the AdCreative.ai Lab for a free trial.

"This innovation marks a new era in advertising," said Tufan Gok, CEO of AdCreative.ai. "Our goal is to make high-quality, conversion-focused video creation accessible to businesses of all sizes."

About AdCreative.ai

AdCreative.ai is a global leader in AI-driven advertising solutions, empowering businesses such as Pernod Ricard, Reckitt, L'Oreal, and Chopard with measurable growth through innovative, data-backed technology. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing AI platforms, AdCreative.ai combines cutting-edge advancements with practical applications for advertisers.

For more information, visit AdCreative.ai Product VideoShoots.

