Add 40 Miles Per Day to Any EV, Anywhere, with a 2,000-watt Solar Roof Rack

Add 2,000 watts of solar panels to any electric vehicle, hybrid, van, truck, or RV – and convert it into a power generator. DartSolar LLC has completed the development of a 1,000-watt expanding solar roof rack. DartSolar will now embark on developing a 2,000-watt expanding solar roof rack (photo below) – capable of generating 10kwh of power per day. That is enough to add 40 miles to any EV or power a small home.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2024 DartSolar LLC (https://dartsolar.com) created the world's first 1,000-watt expanding solar roof rack capable of charging an EV 10 to 20 miles per day, completely off-grid. Today, DartSolar is embarking on developing the world's first 2,000-watt expanding solar roof rack. Prototype image appears below.

2,000-watt expanding solar roof rack

The 2,000-watt roof rack will be able to charge any EV around 40 miles per day or provide enough current to power a small home. Made with custom made 1/8-inch thick solar panels, 3D printed components, and aluminum telescopic tubes, the DartSolar solar roof will expand to 2,000-watts when the vehicle is parked, and contracts to 360-watts when the vehicle is driving – like a sci-fi Hollywood movie. That means that your EV could charge while it is driving.

DartSolar estimates that by 2027 their 2,000-watt expanding roof rack will be able to be upgradable and generate 3,000-watts of solar. That is because of the recent commercialization of tandem solar cells with Perovskites whose solar conversion efficiency is 30%, as opposed to today's conventional solar cells which have a solar convention efficiency of 20%. It is for this reason that DartSolar has been engineered so that all parts can be replaced. The solar panels are easily replaceable, and replacement parts can be ordered directly from DartSolar or 3D printed at home by anyone. 3D parts will be printable by anyone as DartSolar will make their blueprints and 3D models available to all its customers with instructional videos to repair and innovate on their DartSolar solar roof rack.

The DartSolar roof rack can fit on any vehicle that has a roof rack. For Tesla owners, the DartSolar can directly mount on the roof of the vehicle without the need of a roof rack. The DartSolar can also be mounted on any EV, RV, van, hybrid, or truck.

The DartSolar solar roof rack is compatible with any power unit or solar chargers. Customers can use their own power unit, or purchase one from DartSolar, that way their EV can charge even while driving.

Customers who already own a power unit can purchase a DartSolar for as little as $1950 or $80 per month if they use a financing plan. DartSolar offers financing so that customers can purchase the expanding solar roof rack with payments spread out to two, six, 12, or 24 months possibly with zero interest. At $80 per month, purchasing a DartSolar expanding solar roof rack will replace the costs that most Americans pay at superchargers or when charging at home. For more details, please visit https://dartsolar.com.

Founded in 2024, DartSolar LLC aims to transform electric vehicles into power-generating powerhouses. Research on the expanding roof rack began three years ago with a team of engineers passionate about decentralizing power production. Press kit with images and videos located at: https://www.dartsolar.com/press.

