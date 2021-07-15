Add Color to Your Photos with AKVIS Coloriage 13.0: New Tuning Brush & Redesigned User Interface

PERM, Russia, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AKVIS is happy to announce the major update of AKVIS Coloriage, legendary photo colorizing software. Version 13.0 provides the brand new Tuning Brush to improve the result of automatic colorization, the redesigned user interface, support for more RAW files, as well as bug fixes and stability improvements.

AKVIS Coloriage 13.0 AKVIS Coloriage 13.0

AKVIS Coloriage is the easiest way to colorize b&w photos and replace colors in color photos. The program allows colorizing images both manually and in automatic mode by assigning colors using bounding strokes. In addition to coloring old photos, the program is useful for performing selective desaturation or coloring, adding colors to digital illustrations, applying targeted color correction, and much more!

AKVIS Coloriage 13.0 includes the new premium feature - the Tuning Brush tool that lets users improve the result of automatic colorization. This smart color retouching tool blends color tints and recolors images keeping texture and volume. It helps to modify colors, edit the colorization edges, get rid of odd tones, add color variability, mix adjacent colors to make the result look more interesting and more alive.

The user interface has been redesigned with new icons in the top panel and a new visual style. The Notifications panel has been entirely modified as well to look more modern and customer friendly. Also, the update provides the new History Brush option, new program icon, extended list of supported RAW formats, fixed bugs and improved stability.

Download AKVIS Coloriage 13.0! For a free trial, AKVIS offers 10 days of fully functional use.

The software runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit); Mac OS X 10.10-10.11 and macOS 10.12-11.0 (64-bit). The product is available as a standalone application and as a plugin for photo editors: AliveColors, Adobe Photoshop, Corel PaintShop Pro, Affinity Photo, and others.

AKVIS Coloriage comes in Home, Home Deluxe, and Business versions (lifetime licenses), with differing levels of functionality. The Home license sells for $ 75.00. The update is free for users who bought the software in the last 12 months. Users, whose licenses are older and are not valid for the new version, can get Coloriage 13.0 for only $14.95. For more details about the software, please visit akvis.com.

AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in the development of photo & video processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a wide selection of successful products for Windows and Mac. The company always keeps up with the times and updates its products with cutting-edge technologies.

About the Program: akvis.com/en/coloriage/index.php

Contact: Kat Kharina, AKVIS LLC, 83422121661, [email protected]

SOURCE AKVIS Lab

Related Links

http://www.akvis.com

