Add Storage and Seating to Your Patio With Tips From Exmark

BEATRICE, Neb., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you're grilling, gardening or simply lounging in the backyard, it's important to have the tools, supplies and equipment you need close at hand. Unfortunately, finding a convenient place to store everything is a challenge many homeowners face.

According to landscape designer, Doug Scott, storage is something a lot of people forget about when designing an outdoor living space.

This DIY wood storage bench serves dual duty as outdoor seating and added storage.

"Whether it's gardening tools and supplies, outdoor furniture cushions, or a random collection of toys, almost everything we do outdoors comes with stuff," Scott said. "And it's not always convenient to go back inside and get those things."

Scott has partnered with Exmark on a new Done-In-A-Weekend Projects video that shows homeowners how to build a dual-purpose outdoor storage bench that offers convenient on-patio storage. It also provides comfortable outdoor seating for family and guests.

"It's really the best for both form and function," Scott said.

While it's possible to build the exterior of the outdoor storage bench from several wood options, Scott said untreated cedar is a good choice, for several reasons. It's attractive and is naturally rot-resistant, so staining or painting the storage bench is an option, not a requirement.

The interior of the storage box is built from a combination of plywood, pine boards and decking board, secured with a combination of wood screws, wood glue and exterior construction adhesive.

Scott said the outdoor storage bench is a project that most folks can complete in one to two days, but he recommends enlisting the help of a friend or family member, which can cut the project time in half.

Visit the Exmark Backyard Life site to download free step-by-step instructions, as well as detailed tool and material lists for the outdoor storage bench project. In addition, numerous Done-In-A-Weekend Projects videos and other Exmark Original Series content offer tips and inspiration for homeowners looking to live a better backyard life.

