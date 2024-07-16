Add Value Machine Achieves AWS Advanced Tier Service Partner Status

AUSTIN, Texas, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Add Value Machine (AVM), a leading provider of generative AI security and compliance solutions for enterprises, today announced it has achieved Advanced Tier Service Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). This achievement recognizes AVM's technical expertise and proven success in delivering AWS solutions to customers.

The Advanced Tier Partner status is awarded to companies that have demonstrated a high level of competency and commitment to AWS services. AVM has met rigorous requirements, including AWS certifications, capabilities, and successful customer implementations.

"Achieving AWS Advanced Tier Service Partner status is a significant milestone for Add Value Machine," said John Shaw, CEO of Add Value Machine. "This recognition underscores our dedication to providing cutting-edge AI security solutions on the AWS platform. It allows us to better serve our enterprise clients as they leverage powerful AWS AI services like Amazon Bedrock while maintaining robust security and compliance measures."

As an AWS Advanced Tier Service Partner, AVM gains access to a range of benefits, including increased support from AWS, exclusive training and certification opportunities, and closer alignment with AWS sales and marketing teams. These advantages will enable AVM to enhance its AI security platform and deliver even greater value to its customers.

AVM's AI platform offers enterprises the ability to rapidly deploy Gen AI workloads by providing a host of productivity applications with clear observability and granular governance:

Productivity quickstart solutions that allow enterprises to rapidly adopt generative AI

Model agnostic platform, design to support any of the 750k current LLMs on the market

current LLMs on the market Strict governance protocols to manage access and prevent unauthorized data exposure

Enterprise-grade controls tailored to each organization's unique security needs

The company's solutions have been instrumental in helping Fortune 500 companies across various industries, including banking, insurance, education technology and financial services to securely implement and scale their AI initiatives.

For more information about Add Value Machine and its AI security solutions, visit www.addvaluemachine.com.

About Add Value Machine

Add Value Machine (AVM) is a privately held company that develops a generative artificial intelligence (AI) platform for enterprises. The platform offers security measures, governance protocols, and enterprise controls to help businesses transition to an AI-assisted workforce safely and efficiently. AVM's solutions enable companies to leverage the power of AI while maintaining the highest standards of data protection and regulatory compliance.

