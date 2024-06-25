Add Value Machine Appoints Goldman Sachs Operating Executive Jeffrey Malcolm to Board of Directors, Bringing Extensive Experience in Global Expansion and Enterprise Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Add Value Machine (www.addvaluemachine.com), a pioneering force in enterprise generative AI security, is delighted to announce the appointment of Jeffrey Malcolm to its Board of Directors. With a wealth of experience spanning global business development, strategic consulting, and executive leadership, Malcolm is poised to help Add Value Machine scale globally and drive significant new customer acquisition and growth.

"We are honored to welcome Jeffrey Malcolm to our Board of Directors," said Ravi Singh, President and Co-Founder of Add Value Machine. "His strategic vision, coupled with his extensive experience in value acceleration, technology, and his deep understanding of enterprise solutions, will be invaluable as we embark on our journey to become the Generative AI observability platform. We are confident that his guidance will help us unlock new opportunities, enhance our offerings, and create lasting value for our customers."

Jeffrey Malcolm's impressive career has been marked by his ability to propel companies to new heights in the technology sector. His current role as a Value Accelerator Operating Advisor at Goldman Sachs positions him perfectly to contribute to Add Value Machine's ambitious growth targets within regulated industries. Jeffrey's deep-rooted expertise in consulting, honed during his time at Accenture, coupled with his experience as CEO of his own venture, showcases his versatility and strategic acumen across diverse business landscapes.

With a proven track record of scaling startups and guiding companies of all sizes towards sustainable growth, Jeffrey's insights and guidance will be instrumental in creating enablements across the Gen AI lifecycle, empowering Add Value Machine to deliver unparalleled value to its customers.

As a board member, Jeffrey will collaborate closely with Add Value Machine's leadership team to craft and execute strategies that will propel the company's growth, expand its global footprint, and cement its position as a leader in the industry.

"I am thrilled to join the Add Value Machine Board of Directors and contribute to the company's transformative journey," said Jeffrey Malcolm. "Add Value Machine's potential is immense, and I am eager to work alongside the talented team to help the company scale new heights, drive customer acquisition, and develop groundbreaking solutions that harness the power of secure Gen AI."

