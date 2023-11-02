Add Value Machine Inc. Selects Apexon to Build Secure Generative AI Adoption Solutions

Apexon's unique Lab-as-a-service will accelerate Generative AI observability, governance, and compliance for AVM's enterprise customers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apexon, a digital-first technology services company today announced that it has been selected by Add Value Machine Inc. (AVM), a generative AI-native company that focuses on accelerating the adoption of generative AI in enterprise organizations, as a strategic technology partner to build scalable, innovative generative AI solutions for AVM's enterprise customers while meeting regulatory and security requirements.

As part of the engagement, the Apexon Digital and Data Engineering team will leverage Apexon Labs, a unique, client-focused Lab-as-a-Service service that enables clients to turn their digital ideas into reality in less time and with less risk. Apexon's Lab-as-a-Service will support AVM's innovation and implementation efforts by creating scalable resources globally, allowing them to ramp up or down based on specific project requirements. The digital lab will help translate AVM's business objectives into well-defined initiatives — from ideation and LLM innovation to advanced prototyping and testing in a remarkably short time, thereby speeding cycle time and informing further investment decisions.

Apexon's deep expertise in digital and data engineering and its comprehensive understanding of Gen AI and LLMs, were pivotal in AVM's decision to work with the company. This collaboration will combine the expertise and innovation of both companies to create groundbreaking solutions in generative AI.

"As enterprise adoption of generative AI increases, so do risks of data, security, and compliance breaches," said Ravi Singh, President and Co-Founder of AVM. "Generative AI's rapid adoption necessitates stringent observability guardrails. Our partnership with Apexon will enable swift deployment of our gen-AI platform, offering clients actionable insights and precise use case development backed by clear data and metrics. Apexon's deep technology and digital engineering capabilities make them the ideal partner to support AVM's foundation for industry-leading growth."

"In the evolving landscape of generative AI adoption, unlocking true value hinges on its responsible application and comprehensive risk management," said Sriniketh Chakravarthi, Chief Executive Officer, Apexon. "We are pleased to partner with AVM to ensure safe generative AI deployment in cloud environments. By combining our digital engineering expertise with our extensive knowledge of gen AI technology, we look forward to empowering AVM's digital transformation and continuous innovation."

Apexon's Generative AI Capabilities and Solutions

