addalingua Reengineers Digital Instructional Resources to Benefit Broader Audience of Spanish Dual Language and Immersion Programs in the U.S.

HOLLAND, Mich., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- addalingua, on December 1, will launch the first product in a new series of digital resources designed for programs outside of schools implementing its proprietary brand of immersion and dual language education. The Spanish language frameworks for grades K-2 and accompanying self-paced training modules include language targets, mini-lessons, student tools, and "how-to" videos to help dual language and immersion teachers balance language and content-area instruction more effectively. Similar to what addalingua partner schools have been implementing over the past ten years, the frameworks place emphasis on Spanish language development. This product, however, offers more flexibility for educators working in broader immersion and dual language contexts. And, flexibility to meet student needs in the era of COVID-19 is a must.

Calendario Circle Time

"We set out to make learning academic content in more than one language the norm rather than the exception for K-12 students in the United States. Before the pandemic, we thought that designing and implementing our own brand of dual language education was the way to do it. Already beginning to strategize how best to expand our reach and mission last January, COVID-19 only accelerated our timeline. We have so many resources that have been fine-tuned in the proving ground of our partner schools and we knew those resources could be adapted to make a positive difference in other dual language programs. We simply needed to find a way to make them more accessible," said addalingua co-founder, Stacey Vanden Bosch.

Fellow co-founder, Lilah Ambrosi, added, "Given that 30 states have dual language programs with Spanish as a target language, we wanted our first release in this series to focus on building academic Spanish skills and linguistic stamina in the lower grades. We've seen the degree to which students in our partner schools gain bilingual proficiency when teachers set high expectations and implement the Spanish language frameworks. We want other dual language programs to experience those powerful results too."

When asked about what product would be released after the Spanish language frameworks and training modules, CEO Pamela Ratti said, "We are developing language-agnostic professional learning courses for school leaders and educators, regardless of the language of instruction in the immersion classroom. Certain best practices like counterbalanced instruction transcend language. Now addalingua can offer high-quality professional learning for any immersion or dual language program."

COVID- 19 also forced addalingua to transition all professional learning into interactive virtual classrooms. "Fortunately," added Ratti, "online learning is something most have had to become comfortable with, and many may actually prefer in the end."

About addalingua

addalingua is committed to inspiring global empathy through education in two languages. The company specializes in dual language immersion education and introduces its programs, resources, and professional learning to schools across the nation with the intention of helping students become bilingual, biliterate, and culturally sensitive all while achieving academically.

Founded in 2009, addalingua began with one partner school in Michigan and grew to twenty-seven partner schools in nine states. Recognizing the potential for dual language and immersion education to inspire global empathy, the company believes that every student should have the opportunity to "do school in TWO languages."

Learn more about the addalingua mission and vision on the company website ( addalingua.com ), and follow addalingua on Instagram (@addalingua), Twitter (@addalingua) and Facebook (add.a.lingua).

References

U.S. Department of Education, Office of English Language Acquisition. (2015). Dual Language Education Programs: Current State Policies and Practices, Washington, D.C. Retrieved from https://www.air.org/sites/default/files/downloads/report/Dual-Language-Education-Programs-Current-State-Policies-Feb-2017-rev.pdf .

Contact Information:

Lindsay Peralta ( [email protected] ) (616) 644-4267

SOURCE Addalingua LLC

Related Links

http://addalingua.com/

