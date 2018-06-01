Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute Collaborates with Washington University on ctDNA Analysis in Early Stage Lung Cancer Study

The goal of the study is to use Inivata's highly sensitive InVision analysis to determine the potential role for ctDNA in measuring minimal residual disease in patients following surgical resection in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) to identify those patients who are in need of further therapy, and also to explore the value of ctDNA in monitoring for relapse.

"We will test patients with early-stage NSCLC before surgery and up to five years after surgery to help predict which patients need further treatment and which are more likely to have been treated successfully with surgery alone," said Ramaswamy Govindan, MD, an oncologist and professor of medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. "We also hope to study the utility of ctDNA testing for detecting early signs of recurrence."

The LIBERTI ( Li quid B iopsy in E arly Stage NSCLC R esected Lung T umor I nvestigation) study will recruit up to 500 patients from eight ALCMI member institutions in the U.S., led by co-principal investigators Drs. Govindan and Daniel Morgensztern, MD, associate professor of medicine, also at Washington University. Both doctors treat patients at Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University.

The study's primary objective is to correlate the presence of ctDNA following surgical resection with disease recurrence in NSCLC. Additional objectives include exploring the role of ctDNA in the monitoring of patients during and following therapies administered after surgery with a view toward improving long-term outcomes.

"This study is a groundbreaking collaboration brought to fruition by utilizing ALCMI's study coordination and management, centralized data and bio-repositories, ALCF's patient input, Inivata's sensitive sequencing and analysis techniques and the researchers at Washington University," said Tony Addario, ALCMI chair and CEO. "This group of leaders in the field of lung cancer brought these novel ideas from concept to study launch in rapid time, with a shared goal of improving the survival rates of patients with the world's deadliest cancer."

"The field of liquid biopsy, and ctDNA analysis specifically is undergoing rapid development and we're only now beginning to see the potential of what we may be able to achieve," said Professor Clive Morris, chief medical officer of Inivata. "Studies like this are imperative for lung cancer management as they allow us to have much greater access to important genomic information that will drive more informed treatment decisions with a goal of providing better care to patients."

About the Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute

The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute (ALCMI, voiced as "Alchemy"), founded in 2008 as a 501c(3) non-profit organization by lung cancer survivor Bonnie J Addario, is a patient-centric, international research consortium driving research otherwise not possible. Working in tandem with its "partner" foundation, the Bonnie J. Addario Lung Cancer Foundation (ALCF), ALCMI powers collaborative initiatives in genetic (molecular) testing, therapeutic discoveries, targeted treatments and early detection. ALCMI overcomes barriers to collaboration via a world-class team of investigators from 26 member institutions in the USA, UK, and Europe. ALCMI combines scientific expertise found at leading academic institutions with patient access through its network of community cancer centers to accelerate research.

About Inivata

Inivata is a global clinical cancer genomics company utilizing a proprietary, industry-leading liquid biopsy platform to transform patient care. Using a simple blood test (liquid biopsy), the analysis of ctDNA is a new lower-cost, less invasive, highly sensitive method for oncologists to diagnose and monitor cancer progression and treatment. The InVision™ liquid biopsy platform, based on pioneering research from the Rosenfeld Lab at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute (CRUK-CI), University of Cambridge, combines industry-leading sensitivity with a select multi-gene panel to provide clinically actionable information to clinicians. Inivata has established collaborations with world-leading cancer centers and academic institutions, and is partnering with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The Company has a CLIA lab in Research Triangle Park, NC and laboratories in Cambridge, UK. For more information, please go to www.inivata.com. Follow us on Twitter @Inivata.

