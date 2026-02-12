Addentax Group Corp. Advances Sovereign-Aligned Stablecoin Initiative in Southeast Asia with Strategic Bitcoin Investor, Within Plan to Pursue up to 12,000 Bitcoins Acquistion

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Addentax Group Corp. (Nasdaq: ATXG) (the "Company", "ATXG", "we", "us" or "our") today announced that it is engaged in advanced discussions with a strategic Bitcoin investor (the "Investor"), a significant global holder of Bitcoin, to explore a potential collaboration for the development of a sovereign-aligned, regulatory-compliant stablecoin initiative in Southeast Asia. These discussions are part of a broader strategic framework supported by the Company's previously disclosed plan to pursue a strategic investment of up to 12,000 Bitcoins, as announced in July 2025.

The Company believes that, if successfully executed, the proposed initiative could contribute to the development of regulated digital finance infrastructure across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). As currently envisioned, the potential stablecoin issuance framework would be designed to support cross-border payments, selected decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, and institutional-grade blockchain use cases, subject to applicable regulatory frameworks.

As part of the ongoing discussions, Addentax and the Investor are engaging with relevant governmental and regulatory stakeholders, including central banks and financial regulators in two Southeast Asian jurisdictions, to explore a regulatory framework that may support the issuance of a sovereign-aligned stablecoin. No definitive agreements have been executed, and there can be no assurance that these discussions will result in any transaction or regulatory authorization.

The proposed digital asset, if developed, is expected to be structured as a fully reserve-backed and independently audited stablecoin, referencing a diversified basket of fiat currencies and other assets. The contemplated technology architecture would integrate Addentax's AI-enabled compliance, transaction monitoring, and risk management capabilities with the Investor's digital asset infrastructure and liquidity networks, subject to further design, regulatory review, and implementation.

"This initiative, if completed, could represent an important step in our long-term strategy to participate in regulated digital financial services," said the Chief Executive Officer of Addentax. "We believe that constructive engagement with regulators, combined with disciplined technological development and risk management, is essential to building sustainable digital finance platforms."

A representative of the strategic Bitcoin investor stated, "We are pleased to explore this potential collaboration with Addentax. Our discussions are focused on understanding how regulated digital asset infrastructure may evolve in Southeast Asia and how industry participants can support financial innovation in a compliant and responsible manner."

Subject to regulatory developments, commercial considerations, and the execution of definitive agreements, the parties may evaluate a phased approach to implementation beginning in the second half of 2026. Such an approach could include the potential development of regional research and innovation initiatives in Southeast Asia, including in jurisdictions such as Singapore and Indonesia, to support ongoing research, infrastructure development, and the advancement of institutional-grade DeFi platforms, custody solutions, and AI-driven financial applications, subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

This announcement reflects the Company's current discussions and strategic considerations only. No assurance can be given that any definitive agreements will be executed or that any proposed initiatives will be completed as currently contemplated.

About Addentax Group Corp.

Addentax Group Corp. is an integrated service provider specializing in garment manufacturing and logistics services. For more information about the Company, please visit the website: https://www.addentax.com/.

