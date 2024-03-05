Addepar Appoints Bob Pisani as Chief Technology Officer to Advance Data-Driven Investment Management

Company closes 2023 with over $5 trillion in client assets on its platform and compounds its growth as the industry leading technology and data foundation for global finance

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Addepar, a global technology and data company trusted by the world's leading investment and advisory firms, announced today that Bob Pisani will serve as Chief Technology Officer, leading Addepar's global engineering teams to continue delivering ambitious, client-centric innovations. Pisani joined Addepar in 2020 to head Addepar's Platform Engineering, where he built and managed the teams driving Addepar's data, compute, and AI developments. Today this serves as the foundation for Addepar's global multi-product strategy.

Prior to joining Addepar, Pisani served as CTO at Schonfeld Strategic Advisors, a multi-billion dollar global hedge fund. He also held a leadership role at Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Solutions Architecture for Private Equity. Pisani brings decades of deep hands-on engineering and financial services expertise to lead Addepar's world class technology teams. He has a proven record of aligning product, business and technology strategy to enable the delivery of best-in-class technology solutions that accelerate business and client growth.

"Bob has excelled at Addepar since day one, showcasing his passion for technology and finance paired with his outlier skills in leading exceptional people and teams to achieve extraordinary outcomes. He has guided the development of Addepar's platform, making outsized contributions to the company's growth and innovation," said Eric Poirier, Chief Executive Officer at Addepar. "As CTO, Bob will further leverage his extensive technical expertise and leadership skills to drive innovation that benefits Addepar's full range of clients, and many facets of the business."

Addepar invests more than $100 million annually in research and development to fuel innovation. This level of commitment has positioned the company to become the common technology foundation and total portfolio data solution to power the wealth, investment and asset management ecosystem. It provides an industry-wide data model and network that brings together critical information in a timely, accurate, complete and secure way across many sources, systems and firms that have been fragmented for many decades.

Addepar's Platform unifies disparate data, acting as the single source of truth for owners, advisors and investors. Today it serves more than 1,000 of the most prestigious wealth, investment and asset management firms across more than 40 countries who are accountable for more than $5 trillion in assets. The platform handles billions of distinct data points, adding 100+ million each day. It processes and verifies transaction-level details from more than 8 million custody accounts and 50,000+ different file formats from banks, financial intermediaries, content and data providers and proprietary sources from around the world. This data flows through Addepar's data pipeline, running through a range of quality controls, validation and verification procedures, mapping to its ownership structure, and ultimately being stored in the company's normalized data lakehouse. The data is then ready to power Addepar's products and external integrations in one single data model that users query and leverage in any way they like, while Addepar and its clients enforce the appropriate controls. Addepar delivers meaningful updates to its platform and products every two weeks, showcasing the power of its R&D team and transforming the way investment professionals dynamically manage portfolios and important client relationships.

As a true technology and data company, Addepar's focus is on maximizing the overall effectiveness and impact of its platform and products. The return on this investment is high and sustainable, allowing the company to innovate at a rapid pace and build trust with clients who rely on its platform to make critical decisions and allocate capital more intelligently.

"I have had the privilege of leading Addepar's incredibly talented platform engineering teams, and I am excited for the opportunity to continue driving Addepar's growth and success on a broader scale as CTO," said Bob Pisani, Chief Technology Officer at Addepar. "The Addepar platform's holistic approach to data ingestion, transformation and mapping is the company's biggest differentiator and most lasting advantage. A firm's technology is only as good as the data it uses and I'm committed to meeting our clients where they are in their journey to help them drive growth, create scale, and stay ahead of the curve."

Addepar is a new category of company, replacing point solutions and people-powered middleware with a holistic technology and data platform, a suite of purpose-built products, and a partner ecosystem that creates a unified technology experience for its clients. The company's $100+ million annual financial commitment to innovation, in technology, data and people, is an investment in expanding value and service to its clients, and more broadly to allow global markets to more efficiently allocate capital and mitigate risk. Addepar's technology and data foundation enables investors to optimize portfolios based on their unique goals, objectives and preferences. By doing this at scale, the company is structurally and systematically removing risks from the $255+ trillion global investment ecosystem.

About Addepar

Addepar is a global technology and data company that helps investment professionals provide the most informed, precise guidance for their clients. Hundreds of thousands of users have entrusted Addepar to empower smarter investment decisions and better advice over the last decade. With client presence in more than 40 countries, Addepar's platform aggregates portfolio, market and client data for over $5 trillion in assets. Addepar's open platform integrates with more than 100 software, data and services partners to deliver a complete solution for a wide range of firms and use cases. Addepar embraces a global flexible workforce model with offices in Silicon Valley, New York City, Salt Lake City, Chicago, London, Dublin, Edinburgh, Scotland and Pune, India.

SOURCE Addepar