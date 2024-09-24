Addepar Launches Powerful Trading Solution, Intuitive Dashboards, and Enhanced Design to Bring Data to Life

Addepar Elevates RIA Efficiency and Client Service with Powerful Platform Upgrades

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Addepar , a leading global technology and data platform for investment professionals, today announced the launch of Addepar Trading, Dashboards, and other design enhancements to streamline advisor workflows and deliver deeper insights for clients. In today's evolving market, these tools empower advisors to make informed decisions with greater confidence.

Addepar's commitment to product excellence and best-in-class technology has solidified its position as a leading platform for RIAs and wealth managers worldwide. With over 1,000 client firms managing more than $6T in assets across 45 countries, Addepar delivers unparalleled visibility into complex portfolios, empowering advisors to provide informed and precise guidance to their clients.

As the industry's leading provider by firms served, the company continues to lead with $100 million in annual investments to research and development. In line with this commitment, the company is pleased to announce the following:

Addepar Trading

Addepar Trading is a comprehensive solution for trading and rebalancing client portfolios. With advanced features like model construction and sophisticated trade execution, advisors can navigate complex markets with ease. Key benefits include:

Unprecedented scalability: Efficiently trade and rebalance individual portfolios, bulk accounts, or entire households.

Efficiently trade and rebalance individual portfolios, bulk accounts, or entire households. Customization: Tailor the platform to meet specific client needs with advanced model construction, interactive worksheets, and pre-trade compliance checks.

Tailor the platform to meet specific client needs with advanced model construction, interactive worksheets, and pre-trade compliance checks. Streamlined order execution: Choose from traditional methods like flat-file execution or innovative options like automated FIX trading and post-trade processing.

Choose from traditional methods like flat-file execution or innovative options like automated FIX trading and post-trade processing. Actionable insights: Gain confidence in investment decisions with streamlined data management and reconciliation. Addepar's Investment Book of Record (IBOR) capability further enhances data accuracy and processing.

Addepar Dashboards

Addepar Dashboards offer a customizable and visually appealing way to view strategies, tasks, and portfolio data. Features include:

Flexibility: Easily create and customize dashboards with drag-and-drop elements, resizable widgets, and refresh scheduling.

Easily create and customize dashboards with drag-and-drop elements, resizable widgets, and refresh scheduling. Enhanced design: Choose from custom color palettes and light or dark viewing modes to tailor the presentation.

Choose from custom color palettes and light or dark viewing modes to tailor the presentation. Interconnection: Seamlessly integrate data from across the Addepar platform for a cohesive data experience.

"Addepar Trading and Dashboards, alongside our Analysis, Reporting, Client Portal and Billing products, come together to create a comprehensive offering for RIAs," said Don Nilsson, Chief Product Officer at Addepar. "Together, these enhancements establish a new standard for ease of use and bring a more elevated approach to investment data management for the hundreds of thousands of wealth management professionals using our platform globally."

Addepar's ongoing investment in innovative solutions empowers RIAs and wealth managers to provide exceptional client service. Building on the company's market-leading platform with powerful trading tools, intuitive dashboards, and enhanced design, advisors can navigate complex markets with confidence and deliver personalized insights to their clients.

About Addepar

Addepar is a global technology and data company that helps investment professionals provide the most informed, precise guidance for their clients. Hundreds of thousands of users have entrusted Addepar to empower smarter investment decisions and better advice over the last decade. With client presence in more than 45 countries, Addepar's platform aggregates portfolio, market and client data for over $6 trillion in assets. Addepar's open platform integrates with more than 100 software, data and services partners to deliver a complete solution for a wide range of firms and use cases. Addepar embraces a global flexible workforce model with offices in Silicon Valley, New York City, Salt Lake City, Chicago, London, Dublin, Edinburgh and Pune.

