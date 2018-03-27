Adder Technology Brings New Zero U KVM Transmitter to NAB 2018

"The industry is increasing demands on the control room, but isn't building bigger rooms. And in today's broadcast server room, some customers attach a value upwards of $3000 per 1U of rack space," said Tim Conway, Vice President, Adder Technology, Americas. "Our new ALIF100T is the answer. It entirely eliminates rackspace requirements, while providing significant cost savings."

The ALIF100T KVM transmitter is part of the ADDERLink INFINITY solution. It can be powered by USB and is easily retrofitted into any existing infrastructure without the need for recabling, moving computers or changing racking - therefore, reducing the overall cost of migrating from analog to digital. It can be plugged straight into the back of any computer like a dongle, taking up Zero U of rack mounting space. Highly scalable, it also enables broadcasters to grow their system over time without needing to accommodate new rack space.

The dongle's small form factor also benefits remote broadcast trucks, which have even less space internally than larger data centers. Additionally, the ALIF100T allows broadcasters to link its remote units together to create a streamlined workspace from just one source.

"Retrofitting high performance KVM into environments designed around legacy, outdated equipment is challenging and expensive, sometimes requiring a complete redesign including recabling. However, with the new transmitter, businesses can easily and cost effectively take advantage of the ADDERLink INFINITY solution without this costly step," said John Halksworth, senior product manager, Adder Technology.

In addition, the ALIF100T uses only 2 watts of power, which ensures less heat is generated and less cooling is required, further lowering costs. The device can also be powered directly from USB, meaning there is no need for power distribution units (PDUs) - saving on further costs and negating the need for additional space.

The new ALIF100T transmitter adds to the company's existing product range, and works with the ADDERLink INFINITY Manager (A.I.M.) and ADDERLink INFINITY receivers.

Visit Adder Technology at NAB on booth SL4227 and discover how the small and powerful ALIF100T, part of the ADDERLink INFINITY solution, can support your broadcast needs.

About Adder Technology

Adder Technology is a leading developer and thought leader in connectivity solutions. Adder's media networks, extenders and keyboard, video and mouse switch solutions enable the control and distribution of IT systems around the world. The company distributes its products in more than 60 countries through a network of distributors, resellers and OEMs. Adder has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, China and Singapore.

Adder's user base ranges across markets such as retail, financial, industrial, medical, broadcast, air traffic control, digital signage, military and server management. Adder manufactures products under its own brand as well as for a number of OEM customers and its products are marketed and supported by a global network of resellers and distributors.

For more information please visit http://www.adder.com

For more information, please contact:

USA:

Linda Haugsted

Bob Gold & Associates

310-320-2010

linda@bobgoldpr.com

EMEA:

Charlotte Causley,

WhiteOaks PR,

+44 (0) 1252-727313

adder@whiteoaks.co.uk

SOURCE Adder Technology