ADDEV Materials Acquires ATL Corp to Accelerate Growth in the Global Healthcare Market

LYON, France, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1954, ATL (Adhesive Tape and Label) is specialized in tapes and flexible materials converting with a unique combination of engineered solutions for custom labels, disposable medical devices, die-cut adhesive components, and multi-layer material laminations.

ATL is certified ISO 13485, FDA registered and cGMP-compliant contract. With multiple ISO-compliant clean rooms, the company expertly manages printing and converting processes using cutting-edge technologies.

Flexographic & Digital Printing, Materials Converting, Clean Room Manufacturing

Leveraging 70 years of experience, ATL has long-standing relationships with leading adhesive and flexible materials suppliers, including being a strategic member of Solventum's Premier Converter program. Its client portfolio includes prestigious names in healthcare and pharmaceutical industries such as Stryker, ThermoFisher, and Werfen.

ATL, located near Milwaukee (Menomonee Falls), Wisconsin, has experienced continual growth with leading healthcare companies in the medical device, biotech, and pharmaceutical space. This growth is fueled by ATL's unique capabilities and it's leadership team, Nick Maris and Jason Hynes, who will continue to lead the company post-acquisition.

"We are determined to accelerate our international growth to become a global leader in converting tapes for the Healthcare applications. ATL's expertise and performance, combined with Parafix's expertise and ADDEV's position, will enable us to expand our presence in the USA and Europe by creating numerous synergies.

Additionally, we know the region well, as we have other industrial sites in the Midwest: synergies can also be created with the teams in place in our other markets, such as Mobility & Industry." said Pascal Nadobny, Chairman & CEO of ADDEV Materials.

"Joining ADDEV Materials will allow us to combine our market expertise with the resources and scale of an international group. We are excited to leverage this alliance and provide our customers with a wider array of products and services," added Jason Hynes, President of ATL Corp.

About ADDEV MATERIALS

Founded in 2006, ADDEV Materials is an international mid-size company, with 800 employees, in 16 industrial plants in Europe, North America and Asia, for an annual sales turnover of 210m€. The headquarters is based in Lyon, France.

Our expertise is organized around three strategic international activities :

- Distribution, Custom packaging and Manufacturing of Chemicals & Consumables for Aerospace & Defense.

- Distribution, Converting and Manufacturing of Adhesives & Tapes for Mobility, Industry & Healthcare.

- Converting of Technical films, Fibers & Electrical insulatives for Power & Electronics.

The purpose of ADDEV Materials : "Converting industrial challenges into sustainable materials solutions " by supporting its clients in their ecological and energy transition, offering sustainable materials solutions using alternative materials, a network of local facilities reducing logistic impact, and customized technical expertise reducing waste. ADDEV Materials aims to support their customers to consume better, offering more added value using less resources.

