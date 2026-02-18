ADDF Awards Prestigious 2026 Melvin R. Goodes Prize to Alzheimer's Research Pioneer Randall J. Bateman, MD

Dr. Bateman led development of first blood test for detecting Alzheimer's; directed clinical

trials that have shed new light on the disease, redefining timeline for intervention

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) today announced Randall J. Bateman, MD, the Charles F. and Joanne Knight Distinguished Professor of Neurology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, will receive the 2026 Melvin R. Goodes Prize for Excellence in Drug Development. Dr. Bateman will be honored for his groundbreaking leadership in Alzheimer's diagnostics and clinical trials, as well as for advancing novel artificial intelligence tools that hold the potential to reshape how researchers combat this disease.

Randall J. Bateman, MD, 2026 Goodes Prize Awardee

"Randy embodies exactly what the Goodes Prize was established to recognize: science that changes the trajectory of the field," said Howard Fillit, MD, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of the ADDF. "From helping bring the first Alzheimer's blood test into clinical use to reimagining how data and AI can accelerate discovery, his work has consistently expanded what is possible. We are proud to honor his extraordinary contributions and nearly two decades of partnership with the ADDF."

Dr. Bateman co-founded C2N Diagnostics, a WashU startup that developed the first Alzheimer's blood test available in the clinic for patients, PrecivityAD, with early support from the ADDF. Blood tests have helped transform the diagnostic journey for patients and are essential for improved trial enrollment and evaluation of new therapies. In the past year, several have been approved by the FDA, and C2N's next-generation PrecivityAD2 test is currently in review.

Dr. Bateman also founded and serves as Director of the landmark DIAN-TU clinical trials, which have transformed the field's understanding of when Alzheimer's begins by mapping its earliest biological changes and redefining the timeline for intervention.

"I am deeply honored to receive the Goodes Prize, which represents the innovative spirit that will be critical to shaping the next era of Alzheimer's breakthroughs," said Dr. Bateman. "Mel Goodes championed bold science, and his legacy continues to inspire the kind of ambitious research that is driving progress today. We are at an extraordinary inflection point, and it is critical that we maintain our momentum to transform Alzheimer's into a disease that is not only treatable, but preventable."

Dr. Bateman's latest initiative, C-BRAIN, exemplifies this move toward a new era of science, enabling researchers to integrate data across institutions, trials, and biomarker platforms. By applying advanced analytics and AI with deep scientific expertise across the field and unique datasets, the program is designed to uncover patterns, test hypotheses, and generate insights at a speed and scale not previously possible – an increasingly critical capability as Alzheimer's research grows more complex and data-rich.

"Randy has made contributions across the entire Alzheimer's ecosystem: diagnostics, clinical trials, and now AI-powered discovery," said Daniel Skovronsky, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific and Product Officer, Eli Lilly and Company, and President of Lilly Research Labs. "His work on blood-based testing helped create the tools that make early detection and early intervention possible. That's what moves us closer to a future where Alzheimer's could someday be prevented. I'm proud to welcome him to this group of Goodes Prize recipients."

The Goodes Prize was established in 2015 in honor of Melvin R. Goodes, former CEO of Warner-Lambert Company, to recognize researchers whose work has made exceptional and lasting contributions to Alzheimer's science. Widely regarded as the highest honor in Alzheimer's research, the award celebrates scientists whose ideas have moved the field closer to effective treatments and includes $150,000 to accelerate innovative research. The 2026 Goodes Prize will be awarded at the ADDF's Sixteenth Annual Fall Symposium & Luncheon in October.

About The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF)

Founded in 1998 by Leonard A. and Ronald S. Lauder, the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation is dedicated to rapidly accelerating the development of drugs to prevent, treat, and cure Alzheimer's disease. The ADDF is the only public charity solely focused on funding the development of drugs for Alzheimer's, employing a venture philanthropy model to support research in academia and the biotech industry. The ADDF's leadership and contributions to the field have played a pivotal role in bringing the first Alzheimer's PET scan (Amyvid®) and blood test (PrecivityAD®) to market, as well as fueling the current robust and diverse drug pipeline. Through the generosity of its donors, the ADDF has awarded nearly $394 million to fund 792 Alzheimer's drug development, biomarker, and prevention programs in 21 countries. To learn more, please visit: http://www.alzdiscovery.org/.

About the Melvin R. Goodes Prize for Excellence in Drug Development

The Melvin R. Goodes Prize for Excellence in Drug Development was established in 2015 in honor of Melvin R. Goodes, former CEO of Warner-Lambert Company, to honor scientists whose work has made exceptional and lasting contributions to the development of diagnostics, therapeutics, and preventive strategies for Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. Widely regarded as the highest recognition in Alzheimer's research, the Goodes Prize celebrates bold, innovative science that has fundamentally advanced the field and accelerated progress toward effective treatments and prevention. The Prize reflects the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation's commitment to advancing rigorous, biology-driven research and fostering the collaborations needed to change the course of Alzheimer's disease.

SOURCE Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation