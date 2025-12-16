ADDF Bolsters Leadership Amid Transformative Moment in Alzheimer's Research, Naming Gavin Cook and David Dolby to its Board and Appointing Jane McIntosh as Interim CEO

Expanded leadership positions ADDF to continue momentum, propelling the field toward

precision medicine and combination therapies

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) today announced two new members to its Board of Governors: Gavin Cook, Executive Director of Global Alzheimer's Disease Commercial, Patient Journey and Project Management Head at Eisai US; and David Dolby, Chief Executive Officer of Dolby Family Ventures, Director of Dolby Laboratories, Director of Cogstate Limited, and Chief Financial Officer of the Ray and Dagmar Dolby Family Fund. Their deep expertise in pharmaceutical development and venture capital investment further enhances the Board's strategic capacity, positioning the ADDF to drive the next wave of Alzheimer's treatments and diagnostics.

In addition to the appointment of the new Board members, the ADDF announced that Jane McIntosh will serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026, succeeding Mark Roithmayr, who was the ADDF's first ever CEO, serving in the role for nine years. With more than two decades of experience in nonprofit leadership, McIntosh has served as the ADDF's Chief Philanthropy and External Affairs Officer since 2021 and assumes her new role at a transformative moment for the organization. The search for a new CEO continues as rapid scientific progress ushers in a new chapter of Alzheimer's therapeutic development, with the goal of announcing a new leader in the first half of 2026.

"This is a pivotal time for Alzheimer's science, and with Gavin Cook and David Dolby joining the Board and Jane stepping in as Interim CEO, the ADDF is exceptionally well-positioned to shape this new era," said Randal Sandler, Chair of the ADDF Board Executive Committee. "Convening key players across the Alzheimer's ecosystem has always been central to how the ADDF accelerates innovation, and the addition of these distinguished leaders strengthens our ability to do exactly that. Jane's strategic vision, steady leadership, and unwavering dedication to our mission make her the right person to shepherd the organization during this transitional period as we continue pushing the science – and the field – forward."

McIntosh brings a distinguished record of leadership to the role, including experience with major cultural and scientific organizations, where she guided development programs, advanced institutional priorities, and fostered philanthropic partnerships. At the ADDF, McIntosh has led the foundation's global fundraising, communications, and external engagement strategy.

"I look forward to further stewarding the ADDF's strong network of world-class scientists, partners, and supporters to advance this critical mission, along with our new Board members," said McIntosh. "This is one of the most exciting moments the Alzheimer's field has ever seen, with real momentum toward a precision medicine approach that will redefine treatment. It is an honor to be named Interim CEO, and I am committed to ensuring the ADDF continues to lead the science and deliver meaningful progress for patients and families."

About The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF)

Founded in 1998 by Leonard A. and Ronald S. Lauder, the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation is dedicated to rapidly accelerating the development of drugs to prevent, treat, and cure Alzheimer's disease. The ADDF is the only public charity solely focused on funding the development of drugs for Alzheimer's, employing a venture philanthropy model to support research in academia and the biotech industry. The ADDF's leadership and contributions to the field have played a pivotal role in bringing the first Alzheimer's PET scan (Amyvid®) and blood test (PrecivityAD®) to market, as well as fueling the current robust and diverse drug pipeline. Through the generosity of its donors, the ADDF has awarded more than $370 million to fund 765 Alzheimer's drug development, biomarker, and prevention programs in 21 countries. To learn more, please visit: http://www.alzdiscovery.org/.

