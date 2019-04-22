Addiction Campuses Announces Matt Morgan As New Chief Executive Officer, Enhances Commitment To Quality Patient Care And Growth

Morgan has served nearly 10 years as Chief Executive Officer and senior level officer in a variety of healthcare services companies. Prior to joining Addiction Campuses, Morgan was CEO of Dental Services Group, a Cressey & Co. private equity sponsored dental laboratory company. Morgan also previously served as Senior Vice President of Operations for Amedisys, the largest publicly traded stand-alone home health and hospice company in the United States. Among his other significant previous positions, Morgan served as President and General Manager of AseraCare Home Health & Hospice and Vice President of Operations for Baylor HealthCare System. He also founded, led the growth and subsequent sale of two private startups. He has a Master of Healthcare Administration degree from Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine and is a Fellow (FACHE) in the American College of Healthcare Executives.

"I look forward to continuing to build upon the great foundation of quality care that has led Addiction Campuses since its founding," Morgan says. "Former CEO Brent Clements did a great job in growing this company and achieving success very quickly. Moving forward, we will ensure Addiction Campuses thrives and grows significantly in an evidence-based, outcomes-driven, payor-influenced world and remains grounded in high quality care and enhanced through technology."

Morgan will lead the overall strategy and growth of Addiction Campuses, a Nashville-based residential addiction treatment company and behavioral health services provider. The company has been in expansion mode since its inception and will continue growing throughout the country. Founder Brent Clements will step down as CEO and continue as a shareholder in the company.

"As the convergence of quality standards, technology and insurance coverage increases, Matt brings a vision and strategy execution background to Addiction Campuses that will aid in accelerating further expansion," says Darren Black, Board Chairman of Addiction Campuses. Since its founding in 2014, Addiction Campuses has provided treatment to tens of thousands of Americans living with substance use disorder. Although it is headquartered in Nashville, Addiction Campuses operates four drug and alcohol treatment facilities in Mississippi, Texas, Ohio and Massachusetts, with additional mobile assessment units in 20 states.

"Matt, with his past experiences and successes in leading healthcare service companies, is perfectly suited to take Addiction Campuses to the next stage in its growth," Black says. "We congratulate Brent on his success and reaching this important milestone in his career, allowing him to transition his leadership of Addiction Campuses successfully to Matt."

ABOUT ADDICTION CAMPUSES:

Addiction Campuses offers a plethora of effective, innovative addiction treatment programs from industry leading professionals who help build a comprehensive life in recovery beyond the standard 30-day plan. With four unique campuses in different regions of the country, our staff creates a program tailored specifically to your personal struggle with addiction with the help of therapies related to music, art, equine, wilderness, etc. Addiction Campuses' Treatment Specialists have the tools to place a client into any of our treatment centers within a 1-hour time frame allowing a person to begin their road to recovery almost immediately. If you or someone you love is battling addiction, you can call our 24/7 helpline at 1-888-614-2251 or log onto www.addictioncampuses.com.

