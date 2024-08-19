Addiction Expert Scott H. Silverman Calls on Presidential Candidates to Unveil Plan to Tackle Fentanyl Crisis

Crisis Coach, Author, and Recovering Addict Sees Firsthand the Impact Opiods are Having on Communities and Demands Action

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Scott H. Silverman, crisis coach, counselor, author of The Opioid Epidemic, and the Founder of Confidential Recovery and the Veterans Navigation Center, is calling on Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris to make tackling the fentanyl crisis in the U.S. a top priority for their administration and to share their plan to combat this growing issue that is killing Americans at an alarming rate with no end in sight.

"I have been an addict in recovery for close to 40 years and have dedicated my life to helping families struggling with addiction to get the resources they need so their loved one stays in recovery and doesn't become another statistic," said Silverman. "Doing this is becoming increasingly more difficult due to the chemicals used to make synthetic fentanyl pouring across our border and getting into communities across the country. Therefore, on behalf of the American people, I am demanding both presidential candidates make this a priority and outline how they will work to stop this crisis," added Silverman.

Fentanyl is one of the most dangerous substances, as it is often disguised as legitimate medications such as oxycodone or Percocet, and it's undetectable by sight, smell or taste. A mere two milligrams of fentanyl is enough to be lethal, underscoring the urgent need for awareness and action in every community and household.

"All families across the country must understand that they are not immune to the dangers posed by substances like fentanyl," said Silverman. "They need to join me in demanding our leadership to share their plan and to promise to act swiftly once they are in the White House to stop this crisis from continuing to spiral out of control."

Scott understands that the solution to this problem cannot rely solely on the government to fix. He knows that education and providing long-term solutions to help people stay in recovery is part of the strategy and where he has focused his energy over the last four decades.

The fight against substance abuse is a collective responsibility and requires a concerted effort from our federal and local governments, individuals, families, and communities. Scott believes that by fostering an environment of understanding and support, we can encourage those struggling with addiction to seek help and begin their journey toward recovery.

"If either presidential candidate would like to contact me to offer my solutions to combatting the fentanyl crisis, I will gladly take the call. But not having a plan will be disastrous for our future," added Silverman.

About Scott H. Silverman:

Scott H. Silverman is a crisis coach, counselor, two-time author, and the Founder of Confidential Recovery and the Veterans Navigation Center. He has nearly four decades of experience working with individuals and veterans and upholding his own sobriety for 40 years. He provides help to those struggling with addiction and their families to successfully complete recovery and provide support post treatment, so they do not become another overdose statistic.

Scott is a nationally recognized leader in the field of workforce development. His achievements and approach were recognized nationally in March 2008 when he was named one of CNN's "Heroes" for his work with the homeless and ex-offender populations.

