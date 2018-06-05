Addiction Policy Forum Launches National Resource Center to Address the Opioid Crisis

"Individuals impacted by addiction, and their family members, frequently describe their confusion and frustration in trying to find help when they need it the most. They struggle to discern what to believe, who to trust and where to go for help among a sea of treatment and recovery information and services," said Jessica Hulsey Nickel, APF president and CEO. "This lack of reliable information and support can be significant barrier to treatment and recovery for those who need it. The Addiction Resource Center was developed to fill that void."

The Addiction Resource Center is designed to allow people to find quality help and vetted resources in a way that is convenient and comfortable to them.

The Addiction Resource Center (ARC) Portal is a comprehensive, interactive website designed to help individuals and families struggling with addiction learn about substance use disorders and access help. This platform offers a database of vetted, quality local treatment providers. It also dispels harmful myths about addiction by presenting the science behind the disorder in easy-to-read formats, guides concerned individuals through a self-assessment tool, helps them to develop a proposed action plan.

By calling 1-833-301-HELP (4357), anyone impacted by addiction—whether an individual with substance use disorder or a concerned family member or friend—can receive confidential support, information about local treatment or recovery resources, and education about substance use and addiction. The ARC line is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

Addiction counselors, licensed social workers, and peer recovery support advocates staff the resource line and can connect callers to localized resources in communities across the country.

About Addiction Policy Forum

The Addiction Policy Forum is a 501(c)(3) organization established in 2015 as a diverse partnership of organizations, policymakers, and stakeholders committed to working together to elevate awareness around addiction, and to improve programs and policy through a comprehensive response that includes prevention, treatment, recovery, and criminal justice reform. Jessica Hulsey Nickel, whose own family was devastated by addiction, is the founder of a coalition of 1,700 families impacted by substance use disorders and is available for further explanation and interviews by media.

More information on our mission and projects is available at http://addictionpolicy.org.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/addiction-policy-forum-launches-national-resource-center-to-address-the-opioid-crisis-300659469.html

SOURCE Addiction Policy Forum

Related Links

http://www.addictionresourcecenter.org

