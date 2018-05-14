Addiction Policy Forum Launches Statewide Resource Center to Address the Opioid Crisis in Indiana

"Indiana saw a 23-percent increase in overdose deaths from 2015 to 2016. With resources added to the ARC database to help connect Indiana residents to local services, we hope to see this number decrease as more patients and families access the help they need," said Jessica Hulsey Nickel, Addiction Policy Forum president and CEO.

By calling 1-833-301-HELP (4357), Indiana residents impacted by addiction will receive confidential support, information about local treatment or recovery resources, and education about substance use and addiction. The resource line is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

Addiction counselors, licensed social workers, and peer recovery support advocates staff the resource line and can provide callers with substance use disorder-related information, education on treatment options, and support.

The Addiction Resource Center is a comprehensive, interactive website to help individuals and families struggling with addiction learn about substance use disorders and access help. This platform dispels harmful myths about addiction by presenting the science behind the disorder in easy-to-read formats, guiding concerned individuals through a self-assessment tool, helping to develop a proposed action plan, and providing a database of local treatment providers.

"We are excited and hopeful that the resource line and the online portal will enable people in Indiana who are concerned about their substance use and their families to find help in their moments of crisis, when they need it the most," said Andréa Grace Phillips, co-chair of APF's Indiana State Chapter that launched in April.

"Indiana residents can now search through vetted treatment centers and physicians through the ARC database so they can get the answers they need to receive help and create an action plan in times of urgency," said Justin Phillips, co-chair of APF's Indiana State Chapter. "We are confident that this will help many Indiana residents who are concerned about substance use and their families."

APF, which has chapters in 12 states and a national office in Washington, D.C., plans to continue adding state-specific resources to its database throughout 2018. In addition to addressing addiction through community resources, APF is committed to affecting policy change at the local, state and national levels and raising awareness of the nationwide addiction crisis.

The Addiction Policy Forum is a 501(c)(3) organization established in 2015 as a diverse partnership of organizations, policymakers, and stakeholders committed to working together to elevate awareness around addiction, and to improve programs and policy through a comprehensive response that includes prevention, treatment, recovery, and criminal justice reform. Jessica Hulsey Nickel, whose own family was devastated by addiction, is the founder of a coalition of 1,700 families impacted by substance use disorders and is available for further explanation and interviews by media.

