Addiction Policy Forum Launches Statewide Resource Center to Address the Opioid Crisis in Nevada

"Hundreds of Nevada families have been affected by the opioid crisis. With resources added to the ARC database to help connect Nevadans to local services, we hope to see this number decrease as more patients and families access the help they need," said Jessica Hulsey Nickel, president and CEO of the Addiction Policy Forum.

By calling 1-833-301-HELP (4357), Nevada residents impacted by substance use disorder will receive confidential support, information about local treatment or recovery resources, and education about substance use and addiction. The resource line is available Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT.

Addiction counselors, licensed social workers and peer recovery support advocates staff the resource line and can provide callers with substance use disorder-related information, education on treatment options, and support.

The Addiction Resource Center is a comprehensive, interactive website to help individuals and families struggling with addiction learn about substance use disorders and access help. This online portal dispels harmful myths about addiction by presenting the science behind the disorder in easy-to-read formats, guiding concerned individuals through a self-assessment tool, helping them develop a proposed action plan and providing a database of local treatment providers.

"When a family is suffering from the tragedies that accompany addiction, being able to find help quickly and easily is crucial," said Joe Engle, chair of APF's Nevada State Chapter, which launched in April. "We believe the phone line and online portal will connect more individuals and families to the resources they need most in times of crisis."

APF, which has chapters in 12 states and a national office in Washington, D.C., plans to continue adding state-specific resources to its database throughout 2018. In addition to addressing addiction through community resources, APF is committed to affecting policy change at the local, state and national levels and raising awareness of the nationwide addiction crisis.

About Addiction Policy Forum

The Addiction Policy Forum is a 501(c)(3) organization established in 2015 as a diverse partnership of organizations, policymakers and stakeholders committed to working together to elevate awareness around addiction, and to improve programs and policy through a comprehensive response that includes prevention, treatment, recovery and criminal justice reform. Jessica Hulsey Nickel, whose own family was devastated by addiction, is the founder of a coalition of 1,700 families impacted by substance use disorders and is available for further explanation and interviews by media.

More information on our mission and projects is available at http://addictionpolicy.org.

