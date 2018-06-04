Addiction Policy Forum Launches Statewide Resource Center to Address the Opioid Crisis in Washington

"Individuals impacted by addiction, and their family members, frequently describe their confusion and frustration in trying to find help when they need it the most," said Jessica Hulsey Nickel, APF president and CEO. "This lack of reliable information and support can be a significant barrier to treatment and recovery for those who need it. The Addiction Resource Center was developed to fill that void in Washington."

By calling 1-833-301-HELP (4357), Washington residents impacted by addiction will receive confidential support, information about local treatment or recovery resources, and education about substance use and addiction. The resource line is available Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT.

Addiction counselors, licensed social workers and peer recovery support advocates staff the resource line and can provide callers with substance use disorder-related information, education on treatment options, and support.

The Addiction Resource Center is a comprehensive, interactive website to help individuals and families struggling with addiction learn about substance use disorders and access help. This platform dispels harmful myths about addiction by presenting the science behind the disorder in easy-to-read formats, guiding concerned individuals through a self-assessment tool, helping to develop a proposed action plan and providing a database of local treatment providers.

"I felt alone when my son was wrestling with substance use disorder, and a lack of resources for families like mine is all too common," said Lyn Anderson, chair of APF's Washington State Chapter, which launched in May. "The ARC provides access to free and easy-to-use local resources, and I'm eager to connect Washington residents struggling with addiction and their loved ones to potentially life-saving resources."

In addition to developing accessible community resources, Addiction Policy Forum, which has chapters in 17 states and a national office in Washington, D.C., is committed to tackling addiction by affecting policy change at the local, state, and national levels, and raising awareness of the nationwide addiction crisis.

About Addiction Policy Forum

The Addiction Policy Forum is a 501(c)(3) organization established in 2015 as a diverse partnership of organizations, policymakers, and stakeholders committed to working together to elevate awareness around addiction, and to improve programs and policy through a comprehensive response that includes prevention, treatment, recovery, and criminal justice reform. Jessica Hulsey Nickel, whose own family was devastated by addiction, is the founder of a coalition of 1,700 families impacted by substance use disorders and is available for further explanation and interviews by media.

More information on our mission and projects is available at http://addictionpolicy.org.

