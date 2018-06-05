Addiction Policy Forum Launches Statewide Resource Line to Address the Opioid Crisis in Maryland

"While it is among the most severely impacted states in the country, Maryland has also been among the most active and innovative in responding to addiction," said Jessica Hulsey Nickel, APF president and CEO and co-chair of the Maryland State Chapter. "The ARC phone line connects individuals and families to the resources and support they need, and we hope to see the number of people affected by addiction in Maryland decrease as a result."

By calling 1-833-301-HELP (4357), Maryland residents impacted by addiction will receive confidential support, information about local treatment or recovery resources, and education about substance use and addiction. The ARC line is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

Addiction counselors, licensed social workers and peer recovery support advocates staff the resource line and can provide callers with substance use disorder-related information, education on treatment options, and support.

"I've seen firsthand the negative impact addiction has on our state," said Mark O'Brien, APF vice president of state & local affairs and co-chair of the Maryland State Chapter. "People facing addiction and their loved ones describe the difficulty of finding quality, evidence-based resources in times of crisis, and that is exactly what the resource line aims to provide."

The line is part of Maryland's ARC, which also includes a comprehensive, interactive website to help individuals and families struggling with addiction learn about substance use disorders and access help. This platform dispels harmful myths about addiction by presenting the science behind the disorder in easy-to-read formats, guiding concerned individuals through a self-assessment tool, helping to develop a proposed action plan and providing a database of local treatment providers.

In addition to developing accessible community resources, Addiction Policy Forum, which has chapters in 17 states and a national office in Washington, D.C., is committed to tackling addiction by affecting policy change at the local, state, and national levels, and raising awareness of the nationwide addiction crisis.

About Addiction Policy Forum

The Addiction Policy Forum is a 501(c)(3) organization established in 2015 as a diverse partnership of organizations, policymakers, and stakeholders committed to working together to elevate awareness around addiction, and to improve programs and policy through a comprehensive response that includes prevention, treatment, recovery, and criminal justice reform. Jessica Hulsey Nickel, whose own family was devastated by addiction, is the founder of a coalition of 1,700 families impacted by substance use disorders and is available for further explanation and interviews by media.

More information on our mission and projects is available at http://addictionpolicy.org.

