Addiction Policy Forum Launches Statewide Resource Line to Address the Opioid Crisis in Minnesota

"I lost my son to addiction when he was just 19 years old, so for me, this crisis is personal," Jennifer Brovick, chair of APF's Minnesota State Chapter, said. "I believe this resource line will help prevent others from experiencing the same heartbreak I have. We've learned that one of the biggest challenges for families in crisis is getting help quickly and easily. No matter where people are in Minnesota, this resource gives them a team of trained clinicians and peer support counselors to connect them to the help they need."

By calling 1-833-301-HELP (4357), Minnesota residents impacted by addiction will receive compassionate and confidential support, information about local treatment or recovery resources, and education about substance use and addiction. The resource line is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.

Addiction counselors, licensed social workers, and peer recovery support advocates staff the resource line and can provide callers with substance use disorder-related information, education on treatment options, and support.

"This is a public health emergency of epidemic proportions that affects communities across Minnesota," Sheri Schmaus, the director of the For Jake's Sake Foundation, said. "Unfortunately, it can be very difficult for individuals in crisis and their families to find the help they need. This resource line allows anyone in Minnesota to speak with trained clinicians and advocates who can connect them with life-saving resources and support."

The line is part of Minnesota's Addiction Resource Center, which also includes a comprehensive, interactive website to help individuals and families struggling with addiction learn about substance use disorders and access help. This platform dispels harmful myths about addiction by presenting the science behind the disorder in easy-to-read formats, guiding concerned individuals through a self-assessment tool, helping to develop a proposed action plan, and providing a database of local treatment providers.

APF, which has chapters in 12 states and a national office in Washington, D.C., aims to roll out the Addiction Resource Line in other states throughout 2018. In addition to tackling addiction through community resources like these, APF is committed to affecting policy change at the local, state, and national levels, and to raising awareness of the nationwide addiction crisis.

The Addiction Policy Forum is a 501(c)(3) organization established in 2015 as a diverse partnership of organizations, policymakers, and stakeholders committed to working together to elevate awareness around addiction, and to improve programs and policy through a comprehensive response that includes prevention, treatment, recovery, and criminal justice reform. Jessica Hulsey Nickel, whose own family was devastated by addiction, is the founder of a coalition of 1,700 families impacted by substance use disorders and is available for further explanation and interviews by media.

More information on our mission and projects is available at http://addictionpolicy.org.

