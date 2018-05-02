Addiction Policy Forum Launches Statewide Resource Line to Address the Opioid Crisis in Ohio

"My husband, Mike, and I co-chair our state's chapter of APF because the opioid crisis is more than just a statistic to us. We've lost nine family members to addiction," Diana Yoder, co-chair of APF's Ohio State Chapter, said. "We're hopeful that this resource line will save lives so others won't face the same tragedies we have. One of the biggest hurdles we've faced – and we know other families in crisis experience, too – is finding quality help quickly. No matter where someone may be in our state, this tool gives them a team of compassionate clinicians and counselors who can connect them to the help they need."

By calling 1-833-301-HELP (4357), Ohio residents impacted by addiction will receive confidential support, information about local treatment or recovery resources, and education about substance use and addiction. The resource line is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

Addiction counselors, licensed social workers, and peer recovery support advocates staff the resource line and can provide callers with substance use disorder-related information, education on treatment options, and support.

"This is a statewide emergency that's affecting families in communities in all corners of Ohio," Devin Scribner, executive director of the Pickaway Addiction Action Coalition (PAAC), said. "When an individual or a family member is in crisis, accessing life-saving help can feel impossible. This resource line guides Ohioans to high quality help by providing anything from treatment center recommendations to educational tools. The trained clinicians and advocates on the line offer support when callers need it most."

The line is part of Ohio's Addiction Resource Center, which also includes a comprehensive, interactive website to help individuals and families struggling with addiction learn about substance use disorders and access help. This platform dispels harmful myths about addiction by presenting the science behind the disorder in easy-to-read formats, guiding concerned individuals through a self-assessment tool, helping to develop a proposed action plan, and providing a database of local treatment providers.

APF, which has chapters in 12 states and a national office in Washington, D.C., aims to roll out the Addiction Resource Line and Online Portal in other states throughout 2018. In addition to tackling addiction through community resources like these, APF is committed to affecting policy change at the local, state, and national levels, and to raising awareness of the nationwide addiction crisis.

About Addiction Policy Forum

The Addiction Policy Forum is a 501(c)(3) organization established in 2015 as a diverse partnership of organizations, policymakers, and stakeholders committed to working together to elevate awareness around addiction, and to improve programs and policy through a comprehensive response that includes prevention, treatment, recovery, and criminal justice reform. Jessica Hulsey Nickel, whose own family was devastated by addiction, is the founder of a coalition of 1,700 families impacted by substance use disorders and is available for further explanation and interviews by media.

More information on our mission and projects is available at http://addictionpolicy.org.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/addiction-policy-forum-launches-statewide-resource-line-to-address-the-opioid-crisis-in-ohio-300640917.html

SOURCE Addiction Policy Forum

Related Links

http://addictionpolicy.org

