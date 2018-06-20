Addiction Policy Forum Launches Statewide Resource to Address the Opioid Crisis in Colorado

"Colorado saw a 7.8-percent increase in overdose deaths from 2015 to 2016, and we are committed to lowering this number with the state's leaders and families," said Jessica Hulsey Nickel, president and CEO of the Addiction Policy Forum. "The ARC connects individuals and families to resources when and where they need support most, and we hope to see the number of deaths decrease as a result."

By calling 1-833-301-HELP (4357), Colorado residents impacted by substance use disorders will receive confidential and compassionate support, information about local treatment or recovery resources, and education about substance use and addiction. The ARC phone line is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT.

Addiction counselors, licensed clinicians and peer recovery support advocates staff the ARC line and can provide callers with substance use disorder-related information, education on treatment options, and support from peers who have experienced addiction and loss related to substance use in their lives.

The Addiction Resource Center is a comprehensive, interactive website to help individuals and families struggling with addiction learn about substance use disorders and access help. This online portal dispels harmful myths about addiction by presenting the science behind the disorder in easy-to-read formats, guiding concerned individuals through a self-assessment tool, helping them develop a proposed action plan and providing a database of carefully vetted local treatment providers.

"I know firsthand the impact substance use disorders have on families like mine in Colorado," said Diana Hollister, chair of Addiction Policy Forum's Colorado State Chapter, which launched in May. "The localized support now available through the ARC is unlike anything else available to people facing addiction, and allows them to easily connect to evidence-based, vetted services."

Addiction Policy Forum, which has chapters in 17 states and a national office in Washington, D.C., plans to continue adding state-specific resources to its database throughout 2018. In addition to addressing addiction through community resources, Addiction Policy Forum is committed to affecting policy change at the local, state and national levels and raising awareness of the nationwide addiction crisis.

The Addiction Policy Forum is a 501(c)(3) organization established in 2015 as a diverse partnership of organizations, policymakers and stakeholders committed to working together to elevate awareness around addiction, and to improve programs and policy through a comprehensive response that includes prevention, treatment, recovery and criminal justice reform. Jessica Hulsey Nickel, whose own family was devastated by addiction, is the founder of a coalition of 1,700 families impacted by substance use disorders and is available for further explanation and interviews by media.

More information on our mission and projects is available at http://addictionpolicy.org.

