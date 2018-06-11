Addiction Policy Forum Launches Statewide Resource to Address the Opioid Crisis in Oregon

"Hundreds of Oregon families have been affected by the opioid crisis. By offering faster and easier ways for Oregonians to find vetted local services through the ARC, we hope to see this number decrease as more patients and families access the help they need," said Jessica Hulsey Nickel, president and CEO of the Addiction Policy Forum.

By calling 1-833-301-HELP (4357), Oregon residents impacted by substance use disorders will receive confidential and compassionate support, information about local treatment or recovery resources, and education about substance use and addiction. The ARC phone line is available Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT.

Addictions counselors, licensed clinicians and peer recovery support advocates staff the ARC line and can provide callers with substance use disorder–related information, education on treatment options, and support from peers who have experienced addiction in their lives.

The Addiction Resource Center is a comprehensive, interactive website to help individuals and families struggling with addiction learn about substance use disorders and access help. This online portal dispels harmful myths about addiction by presenting the science behind the disorder in easy-to-read formats, guiding concerned individuals through a self-assessment tool, helping them develop a proposed action plan and providing a database of carefully vetted local treatment providers.

"Substance use disorders affect people from all walks of life, and families too often struggle to find the information and support they need in times of crisis," said Ron Enright, chair of APF's Oregon State Chapter, which launched in May. "Having the ARC phone line and online portal available in Oregon is a critical addition to our state's response to addiction."

APF, which has chapters in 17 states and a national office in Washington, D.C., plans to continue adding state-specific resources to its database throughout 2018. In addition to addressing addiction through community resources, APF is committed to effecting policy change at the local, state and national levels and raising awareness of the nationwide addiction crisis.

About Addiction Policy Forum

The Addiction Policy Forum is a 501(c)(3) organization established in 2015 as a diverse partnership of organizations, policymakers and stakeholders committed to working together to elevate awareness around addiction, and to improve programs and policy through a comprehensive response that includes prevention, treatment, recovery and criminal justice reform. Jessica Hulsey Nickel, whose own family was devastated by addiction, is the founder of a coalition of 1,700 families impacted by substance use disorders and is available for further explanation and interviews by media.

More information on our mission and projects is available at http://addictionpolicy.org.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/addiction-policy-forum-launches-statewide-resource-to-address-the-opioid-crisis-in-oregon-300662534.html

SOURCE Addiction Policy Forum