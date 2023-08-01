Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) Partners with Accelecom for Enhanced Connectivity and Support in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom, a leading provider of next-generation communication solutions is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Addiction Recovery Care (ARC), a provider of comprehensive addiction treatment services in Kentucky. With this collaboration, ARC is set to revolutionize its digital infrastructure, enabling better connectivity and support for individuals seeking addiction recovery services across the state.

In today's fast-paced world, reliable communication and internet connectivity are crucial components of delivering high-quality addiction treatment services. With Accelecom's advanced communications solutions, ARC is empowered to create a seamless and secure network that ensures swift access to essential resources for individuals on their journey to recovery.

The partnership will enable ARC to leverage Accelecom's cutting-edge technology, including next-gen fiber-optics and network services. These services will significantly enhance communication channels between ARC facilities, allowing for streamlined coordination and real-time collaboration among the various centers located throughout Kentucky.

"We are excited to join forces with Accelecom in our mission to provide the highest standard of addiction recovery care in Kentucky," said Travis Bailey, Vice President of Business Affairs for Addiction Recovery Care. "Their state-of-the-art fiber-optics and network services will play a pivotal role in improving our communication capabilities and overall operational efficiency. By embracing Accelecom's secure and scalable solutions, we are better equipped to serve those in need and continue making a positive impact on individuals and families affected by addiction."

"We are extremely proud to be embarking on this partnership with Addiction Recovery Care," said Brad Kilbey, CEO of Accelecom. "By harnessing the power of our next-generation fiber-optics and network services, we aim to empower ARC in their mission to deliver first-class addiction recovery care across Kentucky."

With Accelecom's support, ARC aims to expand its reach, ensuring that anyone seeking addiction treatment in Kentucky can access life-transforming services with ease. The partnership further demonstrates ARC's commitment to staying at the forefront of technology to continuously improve the quality and accessibility of their programs.

About Addiction Recovery Care

Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) operates a network of over 30 addiction treatment programs in 22 Kentucky counties. The organization, headquartered in Louisa, Kentucky, offers a full continuum of care including withdrawal management, long-term residential treatment, intensive outpatient, outpatient, medically assisted treatment (MAT), vocational rehabilitation and job training. The treatment centers are holistic with CARF-accredited clinical programs, medical services directed by an addiction psychiatrist, a spiritual emphasis that includes the 12 steps and chaplaincy care and a broadening scope of vocational training opportunities for clients. Full details about ARC's services are available at www.arccenters.com.

About Accelecom

Accelecom is a fast-growing broadband provider based in Louisville, Kentucky. The company provides fiber-based services over a state-of-the-art optical network to support the ever-growing capacity demands of its customers. The company's solutions meet the modern business requirements of enterprise customers migrating to the cloud and internet service providers (ISP) partners helping rural communities fuel economic development and bridge the digital divide. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on FacebookLinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

