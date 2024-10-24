Addiction Recovery Institute of America ("ARIA") receives Full License for Inpatient Detoxification and Residential Level 1 at its Boca Raton facility

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethema Health Corporation's (OTCPINK: GRST) ("Ethema" "GRST" or the "Company"), wholly owned subsidiary ARIA, received its full license to operate an inpatient detoxication and Residential Level 1 facility on October 21, 2024 from the Department of Children and Family Services for our new facility located at 899 Meadows Avenue, Boca Raton, Florida ("ARIA Boca").

A probationary license was received on August 3, 2024 which allowed the facility to operate and then be audited by the Department of Children and Family Services. The audit occurred on October 3, 2024 and the permanent license was issued on October 21, 2024.

The ARIA Boca facility is a two-floor treatment center licensed for 11 beds of Inpatient Detoxification and 12 Beds of Residential Level 1. We have submitted the full license to our contracted insurers to begin treatment of insured patients at our ARIA Boca location. Our total bed count in Florida increases from 62 to 85 with 47 for Detox/Residential and 38 for PHP/IOP.

The Company previously reported that ARIA Boca would be revenue generating in the third quarter, anticipating that we would bill existing in-network insurers for our clients using the probationary license, which turned out not to be the case. Revenue will be generated from ARIA Boca as soon as the insurers add the facility to our contracts, we anticipate we will generate revenues from ARIA Boca in the 4th quarter of 2024.

Ethema's third quarter results will be reported in mid-November. Our ARIA subsidiary increased revenues for Q3 2024 by approximately 18% over Q2 2024 and an impressive approximately 30% over Q3 2023.

The Company recently announced entering into a binding Asset Purchase Agreement for Edgewater Recovery center located in Kentucky, we anticipate that we will close on the acquisition and the Kentucky operations will be added to our results in the 4th quarter of 2024.

Mr. Shawn Leon, Company CEO reported, "The process of organic growth verses acquisition in our industry is definitely less expensive up front but takes a lot longer due to the zoning, licensing and accreditation challenges. A lot of the operational costs of the addition of the ARIA Boca location such as rent, marketing and staffing are included in our third quarter results without the benefit of the revenue. Overall, the additions we are making this year will be fully realized in our 2025 operations, showing substantial growth year of year. This growth combined with further debt reductions leading up to 2025 will fulfill our dual goals of debt reduction and growth established over the last couple of years. We look forward to establishing a healthy balance sheet which will support our efforts to complete an up-listing in the first half of 2025."

Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) operates in the behavioral healthcare space specifically the treatment of substance use disorders. Ethema developed a unique style of treatment over the last decade and has had much success with in-patient treatment for adults. Ethema will continue to develop world class programs and techniques for North America. For more information you can visit our website at www.ethemahealth.com .

