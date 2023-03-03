Addiction therapeutics market size to increase by USD 9.86 billion between 2022 and 2027; Driven by high consumption of alcohol, tobacco, and opioid products - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The addiction therapeutics market size is forecast to grow by USD 9.86 billion between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 7.65%. The growth of the market is driven by the high consumption of alcohol, tobacco, and opioid products. Governments and several private organizations constantly focus on increasing awareness of the ill effects caused by the consumption of alcohol, tobacco, and opioid products. However, the sales of these products are continuously increasing worldwide. This is increasing the prevalence of substance use disorders, which is driving the growth of the market. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Addictions Therapeutics Market 2023-2027

By region, the global addiction therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 45% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising consumption of alcohol and increased R&D efforts by vendors to develop novel therapies are driving the growth of the addiction therapeutics market in North America.

Company Profiles

The Addiction therapeutics market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - The company offers an addiction therapeutic named Butrans, which consists of a small, solid implant made from a mixture of ethylene-vinyl acetate and a drug substance that helps to stop preventing from any smoking or regular drinking habits.

- The company offers an addiction therapeutic named Butrans, which consists of a small, solid implant made from a mixture of ethylene-vinyl acetate and a drug substance that helps to stop preventing from any smoking or regular drinking habits. Aphios Corp. - The company offers an addiction therapeutic named NanoCanna, a nanotechnology formulation of cannabinoids for treating opioid addiction, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathic pain (CIPNP), CINV, Multiple Sclerosis, and Epilepsy.

- The company offers an addiction therapeutic named NanoCanna, a nanotechnology formulation of cannabinoids for treating opioid addiction, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathic pain (CIPNP), CINV, Multiple Sclerosis, and Epilepsy. Braeburn Inc. - The company offers addiction therapeutic named Brixadi, an extended-release weekly and monthly SC injection, indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe opioid use disorder in patients who have initiated treatment with a single dose of a transmucosal buprenorphine product or who are already being treated with buprenorphine.

- The company offers addiction therapeutic named Brixadi, an extended-release weekly and monthly SC injection, indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe opioid use disorder in patients who have initiated treatment with a single dose of a transmucosal buprenorphine product or who are already being treated with buprenorphine. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. - The company offers addictions therapeutic named Narcan, a nasal spray that is used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency with signs of breathing problems and severe sleepiness or not being able to respond.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as high consumption of alcohol, tobacco, and opioid products, approval of new drugs and launch of digital therapeutics to treat addiction, and initiatives to increase awareness and combat addiction. However, the presence of generic medicines will hinder market growth.

Market Segmentation

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and others.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of World (ROW).

Related Reports:

The smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.59% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 24,529.75 million . The rising adoption of online retailing is notably driving the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market growth, although factors such as health issues associated with smoking cessation products may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.59% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The rising adoption of online retailing is notably driving the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market growth, although factors such as health issues associated with smoking cessation products may impede the market growth. The cell and gene therapy market size is expected to increase by USD 9.97 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.15%. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is notably driving the cell and gene therapy market growth, although factors such as high cost and failure rate in clinical trials may impede the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this addiction therapeutics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the addiction therapeutics market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of World (ROW).

, , , and the Rest of World (ROW). A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of addiction therapeutics market vendors.

Addictions Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.56 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US,Germany, the UK, and France, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alkermes Public Ltd. Co., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aphios Corp., Braeburn Inc., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Indivior Plc, Johnson and Johnson, kaleo Inc., Mallinckrodt Plc, Orexo AB, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Purdue Pharma LP, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Viatris Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Health: Includes veterinary drugs (excluded from the scope of the report)

