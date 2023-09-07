Addiction Treatment Center Names New Chief Marketing Officer as It Eyes National Expansion

Robert Miller Brings Decades of Healthcare Marketing Expertise to Leadership Team

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Foundation, one of the country's largest, longest-running addiction treatment providers, announces Robert Miller as the organization's Chief Marketing Officer.

This move comes on the heels of several Gateway Foundation centers being named on the Newsweek List of America's Best Treatment Centers for the fourth year in a row, the announcement of six new Gateway board members in May 2023, and the appointment of the organization's new CEO in January 2023.

Robert Miller
Jeremy Klemanski, President and CEO of Gateway Foundation, states, "Robert's depth of experience in marketing healthcare is increasingly important as Gateway Foundation continues to fulfill its addiction recovery mission in more than 100 locations nationwide, as well as expand to new locations across the country."

Miller's track record of working with purpose-driven companies led him to Gateway Foundation, where he can continue to support an organization that values its constituents.

"This is a critical time for addiction treatment – I'm honored to assist Gateway in fulfilling its mission of reducing substance abuse and co-occurring mental health problems through effective and efficient treatment programs," says Miller.

Miller brings to Gateway Foundation 25 years of healthcare marketing experience from start-ups to Fortune 200 global healthcare companies. Miller has a passion for building brands and growing companies via strategy and execution. Most recently, Miller served as Chief Marketing Officer at a digital-first start-up telehealth company where he led branding and marketing efforts for primary care and chronic care services including mental health care. 

Miller earned an M.B.A. from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University and completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

About Gateway Foundation: Gateway Foundation is one of the nation's largest providers of behavioral health services for clients diagnosed with co-occurring mental health disorders. For over 50 years, Gateway Foundation's professional clinicians helped one million families recover from substance use disorders by developing personalized plans to treat the underlying causes of their addiction. 24-hour hotline 855-925-GATE (4283).

