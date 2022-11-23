Addictions Therapeutics Market 2023-2027: 5-Year (2017-2021) Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The addictions therapeutics market size is estimated to increase by USD 9.86 billion from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 7.65%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Addictions Therapeutics Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-MODERATE to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The addictions therapeutics market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below –

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aphios Corp.

Braeburn Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

Indivior Plc

Johnson and Johnson

Kaleo Inc.

Mallinckrodt Plc

Orexo AB

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Purdue Pharma LP

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Viatris Inc.

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Addictions Therapeutics Market

The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Others) and Type (Alcohol Addiction Therapeutics, Tobacco Addiction Therapeutics, and Drug Addiction Therapeutics).

and By Distribution Channel, the hospital pharmacy segment was the market's largest segment in 2022.

the was the market's largest segment The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to a wide range of facilities and advanced infrastructure to cater to the different needs of patients .

is primarily attributed to . Hospital groups or multi-specialty or super-specialty hospitals play a key role in terms of sales due to the availability of extensive inpatient and outpatient services , which help them generate high revenue.

, which help them generate high revenue. Hospital pharmacies are witnessing an increasing demand for addiction therapeutics owing to high discounts, improving reimbursement, and the growing number of drug addicts. These factors will positively impact the growth of the hospital pharmacy segment of the global addiction therapeutics market during the forecast period.

High Consumption of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Opioid Products is Notably Driving the Addictions Therapeutics Market Growth

Despite increasing awareness and stringent regulations, the market has witnessed an increase in the consumption of alcohol, opioids, and tobacco products. Opioids are a type of narcotic pain medication that is available as a therapy for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pain in many developed countries. However, the misuse and abuse of opioids lead to opioid tolerance and addiction. This results in substance use disorder, also known as substance dependency. The prevalence of substance use disorders has increased globally owing to the high consumption of alcohol, tobacco, and opioid products. Hence, the high consumption of these substances increases the prevalence of addiction globally, thereby driving market growth.

Chart & Data Table on Historical Market Size (2017-2021, Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries

The market is segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

North America , which holds the major share of the market, is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Growth will be driven by the increasing consumption of alcohol, tobacco, and opioids in the US and Canada , which is the leading cause of addiction in the US. The prevalence is high among adults with mental health issues, disabilities, and substance use disorders.

is estimated to contribute Growth will be driven by the , which is the leading cause of addiction in the US. The prevalence is high among adults with mental health issues, disabilities, and substance use disorders. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted most North American countries, which resulted in the temporary closure of various industries, including those manufacturing addiction therapeutics. The shutdowns adversely impacted their production and distribution activities. Also, as online channels were active even during the pandemic, there was an increased demand for addiction therapeutics. However, in 2021, the demand for addiction therapeutics rebounded from offline retail stores, as regional activities resumed due to the COVID-19 vaccination drives and the subsequent lifting of lockdown restrictions.

What are the key data covered in this addictions therapeutics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the addiction therapeutics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the addiction therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the addiction therapeutics market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of addiction therapeutics market vendors

Addiction Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.56 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks Companies profiled Alkermes Public Ltd. Co., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aphios Corp., Braeburn Inc., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Indivior Plc, Johnson and Johnson, kaleo Inc., Mallinckrodt Plc, Orexo AB, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Purdue Pharma LP, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Viatris Inc. Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

