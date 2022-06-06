Addictions Therapeutics Market: 48% of Growth to Originate from North America | COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type and Geography

Market Segmentation

By Type- Alcohol addiction therapeutics such as naltrexone, acamprosate, disulfiram, and topiramate are widely used owing to their high efficacy rate. The increasing alcohol addiction cases and the associated health issues are contributing to the growth of the market segment. Moreover, the rising awareness about alcoholism and related health conditions are increasing sales of the mentioned therapeutics, contributing to the addiction therapeutics market size growth. Therefore, the growth of the market segment is expected to be significant during the forecast period.

By Geography- 48% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for addiction therapeutics in North America . However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. The high consumption of alcohol, tobacco, and opioids leading to addiction is one of the prime factors that will facilitate the addictions therapeutics market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Key Driver

Rising alcohol, opioid, and tobacco addiction are expected to drive the market growth. With the rising alcohol, opioid, and tobacco addiction across the world, many public, private, and government organizations are conducting programs to increase awareness about substance abuse and its health implications. Consequently, the vendors in the addictions therapeutics market are carrying out R&D on novel therapeutics to obtain approvals for their drugs, which will eventually contribute to the growth of their sales volume. As a result of the initiatives to increase awareness about and combat addiction, the next few years will witness the steady growth of the addictions therapeutics market.

Key Trend

The emergence of free state-run addiction treatment programs and facilities is one of the critical addictions therapeutics market trends. Free state-run addiction treatment programs and facilities are primarily established to help unemployed, homeless, and struggling individuals with substance abuse issues. Moreover, rehabilitation centers are consolidating with treatment drugs, equipment, and service providers to adopt best practices and improve their services. Vendors are also focusing on expanding their functionalities, which is increasing their market exposure.

Company Profiles

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Alkermes Plc

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Indivior Plc

Mallinckrodt Plc

Orexo AB

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The addictions therapeutics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as M&A to compete in the market.

Addictions Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 6.30 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.70 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Canada, UK, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alkermes Plc, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Indivior Plc, Mallinckrodt Plc, Orexo AB, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

