Addictions Therapeutics market size to grow by USD 9.86 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by high consumption of alcohol, tobacco, and opioid products - Technavio

May 10, 2023, 20:15 ET
NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The addictions therapeutics market size is set to grow by USD 9.86 billion from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 7.65% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high consumption of alcohol, tobacco, and opioid products. Despite increasing awareness about and stringent regulations on the consumption of these products, the market has witnessed an increase in the consumption of alcohol, opioids, and tobacco products.
The report on the addictions therapeutics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
Addictions Therapeutics Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- High consumption of alcohol, tobacco, and opioid products
- Approval of new drugs and launch of digital therapeutics to treat addiction
- Initiatives to increase awareness about and combat addiction
Market Trends
- Increasing R&D of novel drugs
- Emergence of free state-run addiction treatment programs and facilities
- Increasing alcohol consumption among women
Market Challenges
- Presence of generics
- Minimum insurance coverage for addiction treatment
- Social stigma among drug-addicted population
Addictions Therapeutics Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation
The addictions therapeutics market is segmented by distribution channel (hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and others), type (alcohol addiction therapeutics, tobacco addiction therapeutics, and drug addiction therapeutics), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW)). This study identifies the Increasing R&D of novel drugs, the Emergence of free state-run addiction treatment programs and facilities, and the Increasing alcohol consumption among women as one of the prime reasons driving the addictions therapeutics market growth during the next few years.
The market share growth by the hospital pharmacy segment will be significant during the forecast period. Owing to the good discounts, improving reimbursement, and the growing number of drug addicts, hospital pharmacies experience increasing demand for addiction therapeutics. North America is projected to contribute 45% by 2027. North America was the most significant contributing region in the market, primarily owing to the increasing consumption of alcohol, tobacco, and opioids in the US and Canada.
The addictions therapeutics market covers the following areas:
Addictions Therapeutics Market Sizing
Addictions Therapeutics Market Forecast
Addictions Therapeutics Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Alkermes Public Ltd. Co.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Aphios Corp.
- Braeburn Inc.
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
- Indivior Plc
- Johnson and Johnson
- kaleo Inc.
- Mallinckrodt Plc
- Orexo AB
- Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Purdue Pharma LP
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Viatris Inc.
|
Addictions Therapeutics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.65%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 9.86 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
6.56
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 45%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Alkermes Public Ltd. Co., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aphios Corp., Braeburn Inc., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Indivior Plc, Johnson and Johnson, kaleo Inc., Mallinckrodt Plc, Orexo AB, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Purdue Pharma LP, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Viatris Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Technavio's Healthcare Industry Reports
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global addictions therapeutics market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global addictions therapeutics market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 6.3 Hospital pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Hospital pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hospital pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Hospital pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hospital pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Retail pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Retail pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Retail pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Retail pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Retail pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 7.3 Alcohol addiction therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Alcohol addiction therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Alcohol addiction therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Alcohol addiction therapeutics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Alcohol addiction therapeutics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Tobacco addiction therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Tobacco addiction therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Tobacco addiction therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Tobacco addiction therapeutics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Tobacco addiction therapeutics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Drug addiction therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Drug addiction therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Drug addiction therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Drug addiction therapeutics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Drug addiction therapeutics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 110: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Alkermes Public Ltd. Co.
- Exhibit 112: Alkermes Public Ltd. Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Alkermes Public Ltd. Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: Alkermes Public Ltd. Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 115: Alkermes Public Ltd. Co. - Key offerings
- 12.4 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Exhibit 116: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 119: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.5 Aphios Corp.
- Exhibit 121: Aphios Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Aphios Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: Aphios Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.6 Braeburn Inc.
- Exhibit 124: Braeburn Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Braeburn Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: Braeburn Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
- Exhibit 127: Emergent BioSolutions Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Emergent BioSolutions Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: Emergent BioSolutions Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 130: Emergent BioSolutions Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.8 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Exhibit 131: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 132: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 133: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 134: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus
- 12.9 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Exhibit 135: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 137: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
- Exhibit 138: Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 140: Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 141: Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc - Segment focus
- 12.11 Indivior Plc
- Exhibit 142: Indivior Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 143: Indivior Plc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 144: Indivior Plc - Key offerings
- 12.12 Mallinckrodt Plc
- Exhibit 145: Mallinckrodt Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 146: Mallinckrodt Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 147: Mallinckrodt Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 148: Mallinckrodt Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 149: Mallinckrodt Plc - Segment focus
- 12.13 Orexo AB
- Exhibit 150: Orexo AB - Overview
- Exhibit 151: Orexo AB - Product / Service
- Exhibit 152: Orexo AB - Key offerings
- 12.14 Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 153: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 154: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 155: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 156: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.15 Pfizer Inc.
- Exhibit 157: Pfizer Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 158: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 159: Pfizer Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 160: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.16 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 161: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 162: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 163: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 164: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 165: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.17 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Exhibit 166: Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 167: Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 168: Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 172: Research methodology
- Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 174: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations
- health: Includes veterinary drugs (excluded from the scope of the report)
