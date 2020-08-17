Adding CBD to Lip Balm Is a Natural Fit

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canna Hemp™ is known for bringing innovative CBD products to the natural wellness market. The brand makes a diverse range of balms, tinctures, creams, lotions, and lip balms, infused with their triple-tested, lab certified pure CBD. The addition of CBD to lip balm has been a hot topic in the health and beauty industry as researchers learn more about the role it plays in a topical format.

The lips have some of the most sensitive skin on the entire human body, yet unlike most of the epidermis, the lips do not have natural oil-producing glands. This means when lips are exposed to wind, cold, heat, or dry air they chap and crack much more quickly than other parts of the body.

Anyone who instinctively licks their lips, adding saliva on top of already chapped lips only to dry them out further, can empathize. Chapped lips can be painful, especially in dry climates. As a Nevada-based brand, Canna Hemp™ creates products that are designed to make a difference in the lives of their customers across the United States.

Canna Hemp™'s lip balms transcend the world of natural beauty products and rank amongst the best premium CBD products in the marketplace. Hemp has been the subject of frequent research for its role as a potent skincare ingredient. Canna Hemp™ combines a host of natural, botanical ingredients with CBD, using lip balm as the ideal vessel for getting nourishing moisture to the skin's surface.

Canna Hemp™'s CBD lip balm not only contains 100mg of CBD, but also utilizes coconut oil and pure hemp seed oil to keep lips moisturized for hours at a time, with natural flavors like Lightened Mint, Blueberry Yum, Lemon Zest, and Raspberry Glaze. Canna Hemp™'s active lifestyle line, Canna Hemp X™, also has two unique lip balm flavors available, featuring Tamanu oil and beeswax.

Tamanu (laurelwood) oil is a potent moisturizer because of its high fatty acid content, and ability to bind moisture in place. By incorporating natural ingredients like Tamanu and hemp seed oil, Canna Hemp™ is able to keep their products 100% petroleum-free, organic, and gluten-free.

The effects of CBD in the world of health and beauty products have been significant and industry-changing, with uses in nearly every aspect of skincare. Canna Hemp™'s goal is to make the CBD market more user-friendly and accessible to people who have not incorporated CBD products into their daily routines.

Canna Hemp™'s ability to maintain variety and quality across their product lines has fueled its rapid expansion throughout the past year, and there doesn't seem to be any sign of slowing down, as new products are launched, and new online and brick-and-mortar retailers add the Canna Hemp™ portfolio of wellness products.

