Adding to Their Line of Refillable Household Cleaners, JAWS® Just Add Water System Introduces a New Multi-Purpose Cleaner

TOLEDO, Ohio, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the goal of eliminating single-use plastic, JAWS now offers eight concentrated cleaners in their refillable, cartridge-based system. JAWS Multi-Purpose Cleaner with Fabulous Lavender scented fragrance is designed for use on a wide variety of hard surfaces, including stainless steel, laminate floors, ceramic tile, outdoor furniture, lawn and garden equipment, and much more.

JAWS

First-to-the-market with their cartridge-based cleaning products, JAWS® (Just Add Water System) created a high-performance, sustainable alternative to many of the ready-to-use cleaning products available on store shelves today. While there are many cleaners on the market focused on sustainability and all-natural ingredients, JAWS is confident their line of cleaners and refillable, reusable, system makes JAWS an easy choice for eco-conscious consumers. How does it work? There are three simple steps to activate the product:

Add water to the fill line in the bottle Insert cartridge at the neck of the bottle Insert sprayer and twist on to release cleaning solution into the water

Once the sprayer is twisted on, the cleaning solution is quickly diluted and ready to use. Not only is JAWS better for the environment, it also is a convenient and easy way for consumers to reduce single-use plastic by refilling and reusing their spray bottles.

Consumers and businesses the world over are sounding the alarm on the dangers of plastic waste. As the world looks for alternatives to single-use plastic, JAWS is pleased to provide an innovative solution.

Understanding the universal appeal for a multi-surface cleaner, CEO Bruce Yacko said their latest offering provides "a multi-purpose cleaner that is safer to use, streak-free and still provides the wonderful cleaning characteristics that JAWS customers and professional cleaners have come to expect."

Available for sale on jawscleans.com and amazon.com, JAWS Multi-Purpose cleaner Starter Kit comes with an empty bottle, sprayer, and two cartridges, and retails for $6.99. Additionally, consumers may purchase a variety of starter kits including Glass, Foaming Bathroom, Kitchen, Daily Shower and JAWS Disinfectant Cleaners starting at $6.99.

About JAWS: JAWS International, Ltd. is committed to protecting the environment with effective, non-toxic* cleaning products. To that end, we created JAWS® (Just Add Water™ System) - a patented, truly ground-breaking cleaning system designed to reduce the environmental impact of packaging used in conventional spray-cleaning products by conserving the resources required to produce and ship them. In fact, we founded our company on the principle:

Stop Shipping Water. It's the Right Thing to Do™.

*All JAWS Products are non-toxic EXCEPT JAWS Disinfectant Cleaner

