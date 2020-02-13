Adding To Your Lens Arsenal: Canon Introduces Its New RF 24-105mm STM Standard Zoom Lens

"Since the introduction of the EOS R system in late 2018, our goal has always been to develop full-frame mirrorless cameras and lenses to match every skill level of photographers, from entry-level to advanced professionals," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Having a firm grasp on the needs of our customers looking for an impressive compact, lightweight lens at an affordable price point, the RF 24-105mm lens is the quintessential lens to have in any creator's camera bag."

Cementing Canon's vision for the EOS R line to become as widely popular as its celebrated lineup of EOS DSLR line, the new RF 24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM lens pairs quality output with an affordable price. The lens is compact enough to carry every day, at 3.5in (88.8mm) in length and weighing in at 13.9oz (395g) and has a long zoom range starting 24mm wide within compact and lightweight body. The new lens also possesses Optical Image Stabilization Technology, which helps steady camera shake up to five stops¹, reducing image blur. The lens also includes Movie Servo AF using STM (stepping-motor) technology that contributes to both fast auto focus for still images as well as smooth, quiet auto focus for video in conjunction with camera's Dual Pixel CMOS AF on compatible Canon full-frame mirrorless cameras.

Additional noteworthy features of the RF 24-105mm STM standard zoom lens include:

Control Ring for Direct Setting Changes

12-pin Communication System

Maximum Magnification of 0.4x at 105mm

Minimum focus distance of .13m (0.43ft) using Center Focus Macro

Availability and Pricing

The Canon EOS RF 24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM lens has an estimated retail price of $399.99 for the lens only.* It will also be sold as a body-and-lens kit with the EOS R and RP cameras.

To learn more about the Canon RF lenses and the EOS R system, please visit usa.canon.com

¹According to CIPA standards.

* Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Canon and EOS are registered trademarks of Canon Inc. in the United States and may also be registered trademarks or trademarks in other countries.

