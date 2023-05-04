Addionics Expands US Leadership Team with the Appointment of Sam Jaffe as Senior Director of Business Development

With over 15 years of experience in the battery and energy storage industry, Jaffe will play a key role in developing and expanding partnerships across North America.

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Addionics , a provider of next-generation battery technologies, announced today the appointment of Sam Jaffe as Senior Director of Business Development. An industry veteran with over 15 years of experience, Jaffe brings extensive technical and managerial expertise to Addionics.

Jaffe is joining Addionics during a period of accelerated growth and will play a key role in supporting clients and strategic partners across North America. Addionics is working with several US OEMs to bring the next generation of battery technologies to the market to achieve an electrified and more sustainable society.

Jaffe began his career as a journalist writing for The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and Scientific American amongst others before pivoting towards an industry where he could be part of a solution to reduce the world's carbon footprint. Before joining Addionics, Jaffe was the Vice President of Battery Solutions at E Source , a leading research, advisory, data science, and solution services provider for the utility industry, which acquired Cairn Energy Research Advisors, a company he founded and directed in 2021. Jaffe also served as the CEO of Cygnus Energy Storage and has spent several years as an energy and battery research analyst at major analyst firms.

"The greatest challenge facing my generation is the necessity to lower global carbon output, and improving batteries is a critical requirement to further this endeavor. Addionics is a company prepared to achieve this goal and I am excited to work with them and move society in a positive direction," said Sam Jaffe, Senior Director of Business Development. "I am thrilled to be joining Addionics at such a pivotal moment in the history of electrification."

Jaffe is an expert in industry developments including battery manufacturing costs and prices, market dynamics and forecasting, electric vehicles, stationary energy storage, portable device batteries, and next-gen battery materials. At Addionics Jaffe will help foster new relationships, support local partners, and develop further opportunities across North America to help the company in its mission to supercharge a new era of electrification.

"The addition of Sam to the Addionics team is a big step forward for the company to make our next-gen battery solutions scalable and accessible for the commercial market," said Moshiel Biton, CEO and Co-Founder of Addionics. "Sam's knowledge and expansive network will be crucial as Addionics works to grow our presence in North America and lead the worldwide transition of decarbonization."

The hiring of Jaffe comes on the heels of the inauguration of a state-of-the-art pilot line for manufacturing Smart 3D Electrodes for electric vehicle batteries to help auto manufacturers meet rising demand. Additionally, in 2022, Addionics won the prestigious BloombergNEF Pioneers award, in recognition of the game-changing potential of its technology to accelerate global decarbonization and mitigate climate change.

About Addionics:

Addionics is a battery technology company providing Smart 3D Electrodes™ for the next generation of batteries. While other battery companies focus on improving the chemical composition of batteries, Addionics has revolutionized the physical structure of the battery, significantly improving the performance of any battery regardless of its chemistry. Addionics' low-cost drop-in solution seamlessly integrates into existing production facilities, allowing battery manufacturers and automakers to increase production capacity while reducing manufacturing costs. Designed for commercial scale, Addionics has partnerships with major OEMs and automakers across North America and Europe.

Founded in 2018 by Ph.D. Moshiel Biton, Ph.D. Vladimir Yufit, and Ph.D. Farid Tariq, Addionics has offices in the US, England, Germany, and Israel. Read more at www.addionics.com

