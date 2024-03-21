Addison Verklas Joins CarSaver as Vice President of Product, Dealer Solutions, and System Integrations

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CarSaver, the leading automotive enterprise adaptive retail platform and marketplace, proudly announces the appointment of Addison Verklas as Vice President of Product, Dealer Solutions, and System Integrations. Addison joins CarSaver from AutoNation, where he held a prominent position leading strategic systems. With his extensive experience and deep passion for product strategy garnered from his tenure at AutoNation, America's largest dealer group, Addison is poised to drive CarSaver's continued success in the automotive industry's digital transformation.

"As the automotive industry embraces a pivotal shift towards digital, I'm excited to be joining CarSaver, a leader in this transformation," said Addison Verklas. "CarSaver's innovative e-commerce approach not only streamlines the car buying process for consumers but also sets a new standard for the industry. My enthusiasm for joining the team stems from a shared vision to enhance customer experiences, streamline dealer processes, and elevate the industry through their unique solutions. I look forward to working alongside CarSaver to spearhead advancements in automotive retail, pushing the boundaries of what's possible."

CarSaver's CEO, Chad Collier, expressed enthusiasm about Addison Verklas joining the team, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Addison to CarSaver as our Vice President of Product, Dealer Solutions, and System Integrations. His proven track record in streamlining dealer processes through technology, along with his strategic approach to product development and innovation in automotive retail, will undoubtedly strengthen our leadership in the automotive marketplace. We eagerly anticipate leveraging Addison's extensive expertise as we continue to revolutionize the industry."

About CarSaver

Since its inception in 2016, CarSaver has been dedicated to simplifying the car-buying process through its online platform, providing a seamless experience from start to finish. Trusted by renowned brands such as Walmart, Nissan, iHeartMedia, SHOP.com, and thousands of dealers, CarSaver's e-commerce platform and marketplace have facilitated billions of dollars in retail purchases annually.

CarSaver is pushing the boundaries of automotive e-commerce by delivering new and innovative experiences that brands, retailers, and lenders are deploying to enhance their customer experiences, increase loyalty, and sell more cars. The Automotive News Pace Awards recognized CarSaver as the first and only enterprise platform to sell cars 100% online. Carsaver's platform is licensed and white-labeled by car companies, dealers, groups, and lenders to provide a seamless, tier-less buying experience across the entire ecosystem online and in-store.

For more information about CarSaver, visit CarSaverCommerce.com and follow CarSaver on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Aaron Crawford

[email protected]

SOURCE CarSaver