Addition Financial Credit Union Launches New Best-in-Class Digital Banking Experience with Lumin Digital

LAKE MARY, Fla., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Addition Financial Credit Union is excited to announce the launch of their new innovative, state-of-the-art digital banking platform in partnership with Lumin Digital , a leading provider in cloud-based digital banking.

With the new digital banking experience, Addition Financial will provide members with powerful financial tools, a more user-friendly website and mobile app, and enhanced cutting-edge security features. The versatile digital solution also delivers personalized recommendations regarding spending insights and savings goals, as well as a dedicated experience for business members.

"Addition Financial is thrilled to bring this new digital banking experience online that is designed with member experience at its core," said Kevin Miller, President and CEO of Addition Financial Credit Union. "It is by listening to our members, and understanding their financial needs, that we can provide this tailored platform with the most innovative, intuitive, and secure banking services available."

Lumin's cloud-native infrastructure will also enable Addition Financial to deliver real-time updates and new features to their members to make their everyday banking lives easier, including new financial health checkups and spending forecasts as well as enhanced security features and alerts.

"Technology evolves so fast in today's world that we knew our new digital platform would need to also be a solution that can evolve along with the ever-changing needs of our members," said Kevin Wright, Chief Information Officer at Addition Financial Credit Union. "The ability to seamlessly integrate additional financial tools and security features with this Lumin Digital Platform ensures our members always have the latest and greatest banking technology at their fingertips."

Addition Financial's announcement comes as digital banking is more popular than ever in the U.S. According to the American Bankers Association, 71% of consumers prefer to manage their bank accounts through a mobile app or a computer.

"As consumer demand for digital banking solutions continues to rise, we're dedicated to ensuring our customers are equipped with the most efficient, innovative technology to meet those needs," said Lisa Daniels, Chief Delivery Officer, Lumin Digital. "We're honored to support Addition Financial Credit Union in their digital banking journey and look forward to providing the tools they need to elevate their customers' banking experience."

About Addition Financial Credit Union

Addition Financial Credit Union is a trusted banking and financial education partner that members of the Central Florida community rely on to help them along their financial journey. Founded in 1937, Addition Financial is a not-for-profit financial cooperative headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida with more than $2.9 billion in total assets. As a member-owned credit union, Addition Financial puts the financial well-being of its more than 182,000 members at the heart of everything it does. With 26 full-service branches, 10 student-run high school branches, and financial products designed to provide better saving and loan rates and lower fees, Addition Financial is constantly growing and evolving to meet the needs of its members. Addition Financial is the Official Financial Institution of the UCF Knights and owns the naming rights of the Addition Financial Arena on the University of Central Florida campus. Newsweek named Addition Financial as one of the "Best Credit Unions for 2024." For more information, visit AdditionFi.com.

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is the leading, future-ready digital banking solution powering remarkable growth for financial institutions across the United States. Combining innovation, data, and speed, Lumin's disruption-proof platform was born in the cloud to stay ahead of the evolving expectations of retail and business banking users. With Lumin Digital's unique approach, our clients innovate and scale at their own pace, optimize digital banking ROI, and create a strong digital relationship with their customers. For more information, visit lumindigital.com.

Contact:

Aaron Sanders

Public Relations Specialist

[email protected]

Olivia Knecht

Clarity for Lumin Digital

[email protected]

SOURCE Addition Financial