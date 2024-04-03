Addition Financial Credit Union Named to Newsweek's America's Best Credit Unions 2024

This award recognizes Addition Financial's impact to delivering financial stability, personalized service, lower fees, and competitive interest rates to members.

LAKE MARY, Fla., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Addition Financial Credit Union announced today that it is recognized as one of America's Best Credit Unions for 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.

The wide-ranging evaluation is the result of independent customer surveys of more than 35,000 individuals. The survey collected more than 140,000 reviews of regional banks and credit unions across all states, while excluding all nationwide operating banks and credit unions.

"Regional banks and credit unions play a pivotal role in meeting the needs of communities across the nation," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. "Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to highlight local lenders that are committed to the needs of their communities."

To support the scoring model, Newsweek and Plant-A Insights also collected more than 1.3 million social media reviews and 148 million Apple App store and Google Play store reviews.

"This extensive analysis and designation from Newsweek are a testament to Addition Financial's commitment to our members' financial well-being," said Kevin Miller, President and CEO of Addition Financial Credit Union. "Studies like these can help people research and find a banking partner they can trust along every step of their financial journey."

The study's selected parameters covered various aspects such as financial institutions' profitability, financial relevance, risk exposures to financial uncertainties, overall health and stability of the financial institution, and press coverage.

Addition Financial Credit Union is a trusted banking partner and resource for members of the Central Florida community to count on along their financial journey. Founded in 1937, Addition Financial is a not-for-profit financial cooperative headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida with more than $2.9 billion in total assets. As a member-owned credit union, Addition Financial puts the financial well-being of its more than 179,000 members at the heart of everything they do. With 26 full-service branches, 10 student-run high school branches, and financial products designed to provide better rates and lower fees, Addition Financial is constantly growing and evolving to meet members' needs. Addition Financial is the Official Financial Institution of the UCF Knights and owns the naming rights of the Addition Financial Arena on the University of Central Florida campus. For more information, visit AdditionFi.com.

