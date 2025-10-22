Addition Launches With ALMA, The First Truly Wireless Charger

Luxury and Design Experts Reimagine the Everyday, Starting With Power

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury brand veteran Laura Schwab today announces the launch of Addition, a female-founded house for luxury objects that marry beauty with utility.

Addition creates the things you actually need but smarter, better-looking, and with more soul. The brand debuts with ALMA, the world's first truly wireless charger, one that both gives and receives power wirelessly.

The first oval and wireless charger.

Schwab, the first female President of Aston Martin The Americas, brings decades of experience shaping some of the world's most iconic luxury brands into a new category entirely: technology that feels as elevated as it functions.

"We started Addition because we wanted to create objects that add something meaningful and beautiful to people's lives," said Schwab. "That's what ALMA is about. It's for the moments you don't want to leave; the sunset with sand between your toes, the laughter of dinner with friends, the connection with a loved one that shouldn't be interrupted by a dying phone. Presence really is the ultimate luxury."

What Makes ALMA Different

Truly wireless, both ways (patent pending): ALMA charges your phone without cords, and when it's time to charge ALMA itself, no cords there either.

ALMA charges your phone without cords, and when it's time to charge ALMA itself, no cords there either. Adds up to seven more hours of life: Enough for a red-eye flight, a dinner that turns into dancing, or one more sunrise before the day begins.

Enough for a red-eye flight, a dinner that turns into dancing, or one more sunrise before the day begins. Endless designs, couture-grade drops: From in-house collections to custom runs for events, collabs, and corporate kits. Charging should never be boring.

From in-house collections to custom runs for events, collabs, and corporate kits. Charging should never be boring. Slim, sculptural, portable: ALMA slips into a clutch or blazer pocket and looks chic, not clunky, when you pull it out.

ALMA slips into a clutch or blazer pocket and looks chic, not clunky, when you pull it out. The box is the dock: The keepsake travel case doubles as a charging pad because even your charger deserves a first-class seat.

Launching today at www.addition.life, ALMA is available in 17 distinct designs and three finishes. Each ALMA retails for $85 USD individually or $170 USD for a set.

Addition also offers custom designs, with bespoke ALMAs already created for The Carlyle, Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Voluspa, and others.

"With Addition, we wanted everyday necessities to feel like seven-star hospitality," said Robert Louey, Chief Design Officer at Addition. "The oval, ultra-thin form of ALMA appears effortless; perfectly balanced in dimension and scale to rest naturally in the palm of your hand. Achieving that precision required extraordinary care, from custom internal componentry to commissioning the first round lithium-ion battery. The result feels calm, sculptural, and quietly alive."

Louey, whose creative portfolio spans Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Rosewood, Andaz, Park Hyatt, and The Newbury Boston, brings a rare blend of artistry and restraint to the brand's visual and tactile language.

ABOUT ADDITION

Addition is a San Clemente–based female-founded luxury design house that creates soulful objects to elevate daily life. Guided by a humbly sophisticated point of view, Addition merges purposeful innovation with design you actually want to be seen with. Its debut product, ALMA, is the first truly wireless charger, elegant, functional, and made to move with you. Learn more at www.addition.life.

SOURCE Addition