Additional 88 Local Restaurants Receive $5,000 Assistance Grants Through Restaurants Care Resilience Fund

This is the 2nd Round of Restaurant Grants awarded this year with the support of SoCalGas' $1,000,000 Donation to the Restaurants Care Resilience Fund to support small businesses and drive positive change in diverse communities across Central and Southern California

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 88 independently owned restaurants across Central and Southern California received $5,000 grants from the California Restaurant Foundation's (CRF) Restaurants Care Resilience Fund. Each restaurant receiving a grant can use the funds for equipment and technology upgrades, unforeseen hardship, employee retention bonuses and employee training, helping California's independent restaurant owners to continue their businesses during challenging times. The $2.1 million fund, supported by SoCalGas with a $1,000,000 donation, and other California utility companies, is the largest to date in terms of overall funding, individual grant sizes and grant utilization, and has provided a total of 177 grants to restaurants in SoCalGas' service area this year.

Eligibility for grants is limited to independent restaurants with no more than five locations and less than $3 million in annual revenue. Of the 88 grant recipients in SoCalGas' service area, 63% of this year's grant winners self-identified as women-owned and 88% self-identified as owned by people of color. About 67% of the grant funds are expected to be used for equipment and technology upgrades and around 33% of the $5,000 grants are designated for unforeseen hardships, employee training, and employee bonuses. To see the full list of grant recipients, please visit the Restaurants Care Resilience Fund website.

"As part of our longstanding commitment to the communities we serve, SoCalGas is proud to donate to the California Restaurant Foundation's Restaurants Care Resilience Fund for the third consecutive year," said David Barrett, SoCalGas senior vice president, general counsel, and California Restaurant Foundation board member. "The fund supports independent restaurants, which are integral to our local communities, and the foundation's grants are specifically designed to improve the livelihoods of local restaurant owners and their dedicated staff."

"SoCalGas has been an outstanding partner, providing steadfast and invaluable support for the Restaurants Care Resilience Fund since its inception in 2021. As a result, hundreds of independent restaurant owners across SoCalGas' service area have been able to fortify their businesses for the long haul," said Alycia Harshfield, Executive Director of California Restaurant Foundation. "We are excited to provide more restaurant owners with access to $5,000 grants, which can be used for various purposes such as adopting technology, upgrading equipment, facilitating employee training and retention, or overcoming unforeseen challenges."

"The collaborative efforts of SoCalGas and the California Restaurant Foundation are making a meaningful difference in the livelihoods of small business proprietors, their workforce, and the communities these restaurants enrich," said Rancho Cucamonga Mayor L. Dennis Michael. "By championing this initiative, SoCalGas is fostering the prosperity of our cherished local eateries, helping to ensure their sustained success for years to come."

"I'm thrilled to have one of the restaurants in Placentia chosen for the restaurant grant. Not only did our restaurants suffer greatly during the pandemic, but they also continue to have difficulties in the ever-changing economic environment, and the different choices people are making on how they spend their disposable income. The health and vitality of our small businesses, such as Tlaquepaque, are key to the future of Placentia. I'm grateful that SoCalGas continues to reinvest in our communities in such a tangible way," said Rhonda Shader, City of Placentia Council Member, District 1.

Since its inception, the Resilience Fund has awarded over 1,100 grants to independently owned restaurants across California. Among them, 68% self-identified as women-owned, and 83% self-identified as owned by people of color.

"For seven years, Cheesewalla has provided a new restaurant style with delicious and reliable experience for our guests. Thanks to this grant from SoCalGas and California Restaurant Foundation, we will expand our business, acquiring new fryers and broilers for our new cocktail bar's food menu," said Kadir Fakir, Co-Owner of Cheesewalla. "We are so grateful that we will be able to grow as a company, bring in more staff, and most importantly, connect with our close-knit Redlands community."

In addition to providing financial support to restaurants through its donations to the foundation, SoCalGas offers programs and services to help business customers select energy-efficient equipment. Restaurant owners can schedule a 'Try Before You Buy' demo with natural gas cooking equipment before purchasing, request a no-cost energy survey to be conducted by a utility expert, and obtain information on rebates and incentives for eligible energy efficient natural gas cooking equipment, water heating, heat recovery products, and energy-efficient upgrade installation.

SoCalGas' support of the California Restaurant Fund is part of the company's ASPIRE 2045 sustainability goals, which include a plan to invest $50 million to help drive positive change in diverse and underserved communities across five years.

For more information about the California Restaurant Foundation or their Restaurants Care Resilience Fund, please visit www.restaurantscare.org.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, and increasingly renewable gas service to over 21 million consumers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California.

SoCalGas' mission is to build the cleanest, safest and most innovative energy company in America . In support of that mission, SoCalGas is committed to the goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its operations and delivery of energy by 2045 and to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply to core customers with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by dairy farms, landfills, and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for customers. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), an energy infrastructure holding company based in San Diego.

For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom

