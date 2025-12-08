Additional Athletes Confirmed to Compete in Upcoming Enhanced Games

– Swimmers Isabella Arcila, Natalia Fryckowska, Felipe Lima, Max McCusker and Evgenii Somov Join a Growing Pool

– Decorated Weightlifter Beatriz Pirón Added to a Compelling Roster –

– Sprinter Emmanuel Matadi Brings Excitement to Track Competition –

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhanced, the elite sports competition and performance products company committed to giving athletes and people alike the ability to optimize their health, performance and recovery, today announced that seven internationally recognized athletes have been confirmed to compete in the upcoming Enhanced Games May 24, 2026 from Resorts World in Las Vegas. Swimmers Isabella Arcila, Natalia Fryckowska, Felipe Lima, Max McCusker, Evgenii Somov, sprinter Emmanuel Matadi, and weightlifter Beatriz Pirón have agreed to participate in their respective disciplines.

This latest round of athlete additions further elevates the depth and quality of the field across all three disciplines. The company expects to make additional athlete announcements in December and January 2026 as athletes complete the company's medical review standards.

Enhanced Games Delivering Ultra-Competitive Swimming Field

The confirmations of Arcila (Columbia), Fryckowska (Poland), Lima (Brazil), McCusker (Ireland) and Somov (Russia) adds five swimmers with a history of record setting performances for their respective countries on the international stage. They will join previously announced swimmers Ben Proud (United Kingdom), Kristian Gkolomeev (Greece), Megan Romano (United States), Marius Kusch (Germany), James Magnussen (Australia) and Shane Ryan (Ireland).

Arcila, 31 is a two-time Olympian and multiple time Colombian national champion. She is the Columbian record holder in a host of events including the 50m freestyle and national record holder in the 100m freestyle, as well as the 50m and 100m backstroke.

Fryckowska, 26 is a multiple time Polish national championship finalist who enjoyed a distinguished career as an NCAA Division I swimmer. Fryckowska recorded the second fastest 50-Yard freestyle in school history (22.96) while at Duquense University. She also swam at Arizona State University.

Lima, 40 is a two-time Olympian and was also the first South American to swim below 28 seconds in the 50m breaststroke (27.94) and the first Brazilian to win a World Championships medal in the 100m breaststroke. Lima is the former South American record holder in the 50m breaststroke, 100m breaststroke, and 4×100m medley relay, and earned multiple medals competing in the Pan-Am Games as well.

McCusker, 26 is an Olympian and multiple time Irish record holder and national champion. McCusker holds the Irish records for the 50m butterfly, 100m butterfly and the 4x100m relay. He is also an Irish national champion in the 50m butterfly and 50m freestyle.

Somov, 26 is an Olympian who competed as a neutral athlete at the 2024 summer Olympics in the 100m breaststroke and 50m freestyle. He is the first Russian swimmer to break the one-minute barrier in the 100m breaststroke. Somov is a multiple time World and European Junior Champion with gold medals in both the 100 and 200m breaststroke and in the 4x100m relay. He is a five time Atlantic Coast Conference Collegiate Swimming Champion competing for Louisville University.

"The additions of these five incredibly talented and experienced international swimmers will certainly heat up the competition in the pool at the inaugural Enhanced Games," said Rick Adams, Chief Sporting Officer. "Each are respected aquatics competitors who have set records and join our existing swimmers in what is becoming an ultra-competitive field."

Four-Time Olympian Beatriz Pirón to Hit Platform at Enhanced Games

Beatriz Pirón, 30 a veteran of international weightlifting competitions, arrives at the Enhanced Games as a four-time Olympian placing fourth in the 2016 Games in the 48kg weight class. Pirón has also earned a bronze medal at the World Championships (Snatch) and is a four-time Pan-American Games Champion competing for her native Dominican Republic.

"Beatriz on the platform in Las Vegas will be electric," added Adams. "She is a fierce competitor and her passion and energy for weightlifting will provide for major excitement this coming May."

Three-Time Olympic Sprinter Emmanuel Matadi Joins the Men's Field

Emmanuel Matadi, 34 is a distinguished international sprinter having competed in three Olympics for his native Liberia where he is the national 100m record holder. Matadi has also competed at events across the globe including winning multiple medals at the African Games Championships including bronze in the 200m and 4x100m relay.

"Emmanuel is an internationally accomplished Olympic level sprinter respected across the track community for his talent and we're fortunate to have him join us for what is shaping up to be a very competitive sprinting field as well," said Adams.

About The Enhanced Games

The Enhanced Games will champion scientific innovation and integrity in elite sporting competition. Enhanced believes in an objective, evidence-based approach to competition, one that celebrates athletic excellence and unlocks athletes' full potential. The Enhanced Games is not only creating a sporting event that is thrilling for spectators but also a beacon for scientific transparency and athlete welfare. By putting athletes first, it gives them the opportunity to reach their full potential and be compensated accordingly, all while ensuring their safety through rigorous medical supervision and scientific oversight. The inaugural Enhanced Games will take place on May 24, 2026 and will be held at a purpose-built competition complex at Resorts World Las Vegas. The Games will offer unprecedented financial incentives to athletes.

About Enhanced Ltd

Enhanced, is an elite sports competition and performance products company committed to giving athletes and people alike access to products that optimize their health, performance and recovery. The Enhanced Performance Product line provides consumers access to products, and protocols that optimize health, longevity and vitality. As a premium brand, Enhanced aims to revolutionize and lead the Performance Medicine category.

For more information about mission of Enhanced please visit www.enhanced.com

